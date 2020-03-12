Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to 2513 Rockefeller Lane #2 located in the heart of North Redondo Beach! This townhome is one of 3 units in a well-maintained complex offering 3 BD/2.5BA and 1604SF of living space. Upon entering the front door you step onto custom travertine flooring in the foyer. On this lower level are 2 bedrooms, a full bath and access to the garage which houses additional storage and washer/dryer. The reverse floor plan allows for natural light to shine throughout the main living area of the home which includes the kitchen-with granite counters and oak cabinets, dining room, living room with vaulted cathedral ceilings and fireplace. Sliding doors off the living room lead o an adorable tiled balcony complete with hanging bistro lights--perfect for the grilling out and dining el fresco! Also on this floor is a powder room and Master Suite with double closets, ceiling fan, en suite bathroom with granite, double sinks, walk in shower and private toilet area. Beautiful dark hard wood floors, recessed lighting and fresh paint throughout! Located just across the street is a green belt area with bike/jogging trail! This amazing townhome is located close to award winning Redondo Union schools, the South Bay Galleria and the 405! Available for 12 Month Lease Term