Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:25 AM

2513 Rockefeller Lane

2513 Rockefeller Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2513 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to 2513 Rockefeller Lane #2 located in the heart of North Redondo Beach! This townhome is one of 3 units in a well-maintained complex offering 3 BD/2.5BA and 1604SF of living space. Upon entering the front door you step onto custom travertine flooring in the foyer. On this lower level are 2 bedrooms, a full bath and access to the garage which houses additional storage and washer/dryer. The reverse floor plan allows for natural light to shine throughout the main living area of the home which includes the kitchen-with granite counters and oak cabinets, dining room, living room with vaulted cathedral ceilings and fireplace. Sliding doors off the living room lead o an adorable tiled balcony complete with hanging bistro lights--perfect for the grilling out and dining el fresco! Also on this floor is a powder room and Master Suite with double closets, ceiling fan, en suite bathroom with granite, double sinks, walk in shower and private toilet area. Beautiful dark hard wood floors, recessed lighting and fresh paint throughout! Located just across the street is a green belt area with bike/jogging trail! This amazing townhome is located close to award winning Redondo Union schools, the South Bay Galleria and the 405! Available for 12 Month Lease Term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 Rockefeller Lane have any available units?
2513 Rockefeller Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2513 Rockefeller Lane have?
Some of 2513 Rockefeller Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 Rockefeller Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2513 Rockefeller Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 Rockefeller Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2513 Rockefeller Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2513 Rockefeller Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2513 Rockefeller Lane offers parking.
Does 2513 Rockefeller Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2513 Rockefeller Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 Rockefeller Lane have a pool?
No, 2513 Rockefeller Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2513 Rockefeller Lane have accessible units?
No, 2513 Rockefeller Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 Rockefeller Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2513 Rockefeller Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 Rockefeller Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2513 Rockefeller Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
