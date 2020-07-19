All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
2408 Huntington Lane
Last updated August 18 2019 at 6:49 PM

2408 Huntington Lane

2408 Huntington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Huntington Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ee5d6e7027 ---- Quiet 4 unit complex this is the front unit. Newer vinyl planks on ground floor , dining area with sliding door out to the private patio, nice size family room . Large kitchen with dishwasher, laundry room adjacent and bathrooom. Upper level has large bedrooms, balcony off the master suite. Master has a bathroom, large closet. Two car Detached garage. Sorry no pets. www.jamico.com Unwind at this quiet 4-unit complex. Each unit has their own private balcony and patio. Garage parking. Laundry facilities on-site. Short walk to Perry Park and elementary school. 4 Inch Base Boards Fridge Gardener Large Bedrooms Laundry New Carpet Range Shower Doors Vinyl Planks Walk In Closets Water Water & Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Huntington Lane have any available units?
2408 Huntington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2408 Huntington Lane have?
Some of 2408 Huntington Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Huntington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Huntington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Huntington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Huntington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2408 Huntington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Huntington Lane offers parking.
Does 2408 Huntington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Huntington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Huntington Lane have a pool?
No, 2408 Huntington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Huntington Lane have accessible units?
No, 2408 Huntington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Huntington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Huntington Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 Huntington Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 Huntington Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
