2408 Huntington Lane

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ee5d6e7027 ---- Quiet 4 unit complex this is the front unit. Newer vinyl planks on ground floor , dining area with sliding door out to the private patio, nice size family room . Large kitchen with dishwasher, laundry room adjacent and bathrooom. Upper level has large bedrooms, balcony off the master suite. Master has a bathroom, large closet. Two car Detached garage. Sorry no pets. www.jamico.com Unwind at this quiet 4-unit complex. Each unit has their own private balcony and patio. Garage parking. Laundry facilities on-site. Short walk to Perry Park and elementary school. 4 Inch Base Boards Fridge Gardener Large Bedrooms Laundry New Carpet Range Shower Doors Vinyl Planks Walk In Closets Water Water & Trash