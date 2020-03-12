All apartments in Redondo Beach
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2406 Aviation Boulevard
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:00 AM

2406 Aviation Boulevard

2406 Aviation Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2406 Aviation Boulevard, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updates have now been completed! Lovely open floor plan home! The great room serves as the central gathering space and easily connects to the casual dining area, kitchen, and double glass doors leading to the brick floor patio, ideal for al-fresco dining or lounging while enjoying the coastal California weather. Lower level offers a beautiful 2-piece powder room for guests. Bedrooms located on the upper level with the main full double sink bathroom, middle room with skylight, and high ceilings in 2nd bedroom. An upstairs option of a 3rd room allows for a family room or can be used as the master bedroom with fireplace, ceiling fan, open beam ceilings, and French doors that open up to the balcony and storage room. The two-car garage has paneled door, auto opener, direct access, laundry area, and offers convenient access to out-of-sight storage in addition to extra storage space under the stairs. This wonderful unit, also, features distressed hardwood flooring downstairs, crown molding, updated kitchen, and newer flooring upstairs. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and water are included. Home is centrally located across the street from Manhattan Beach city and near the Silicon Beach area, LAX, restaurants, shopping, entertaining, beaches, Metro Green Line and 405 Freeway entrance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

