Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

2404 Felton Lane

2404 Felton Lane · (310) 362-4652
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2404 Felton Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2404 Felton Lane · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1689 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Redondo Beach Townhome Rental! - This charming Redondo Beach townhome is located in a quiet and private corner end unit. This perfect rental is a two-story home with a two-car garage. The living room, kitchen and main bedroom are on the top floor with arched ceilings and a large walk out patio. Also on the second floor is a washer/dryer and a gas fireplace. The ground floor area has two-bedrooms and a full bath. The home has hardwood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, Nest Thermostat, central heating, ceiling fan, recessed lighting, garage opener, and skylights. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances (i.e. refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, microwave), garbage disposal, and tile counter tops. Utilities are not included in rent. A wonderfully landscaped fenced backyard area has a hot tub w/ regular service. Gardening is included. Lease term is 12-months. Small pets may be allowed pending approval of pet application.

You will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is situated just north of a main thoroughfare (Artesia Boulevard) that have ample commercial and retail development. The Redondo Beach City School District receives high praise for the quality of its education. In addition, nearby freeway access to the 405 Freeway is only 1 1/2 miles to the east and of course the Pacific Ocean is only 2 miles to the west.

(RLNE5653746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Felton Lane have any available units?
2404 Felton Lane has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2404 Felton Lane have?
Some of 2404 Felton Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Felton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Felton Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Felton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 Felton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2404 Felton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Felton Lane does offer parking.
Does 2404 Felton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2404 Felton Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Felton Lane have a pool?
No, 2404 Felton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Felton Lane have accessible units?
No, 2404 Felton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Felton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 Felton Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2404 Felton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2404 Felton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
