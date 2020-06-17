2404 Felton Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Beautiful Redondo Beach Townhome Rental! - This charming Redondo Beach townhome is located in a quiet and private corner end unit. This perfect rental is a two-story home with a two-car garage. The living room, kitchen and main bedroom are on the top floor with arched ceilings and a large walk out patio. Also on the second floor is a washer/dryer and a gas fireplace. The ground floor area has two-bedrooms and a full bath. The home has hardwood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, Nest Thermostat, central heating, ceiling fan, recessed lighting, garage opener, and skylights. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances (i.e. refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, microwave), garbage disposal, and tile counter tops. Utilities are not included in rent. A wonderfully landscaped fenced backyard area has a hot tub w/ regular service. Gardening is included. Lease term is 12-months. Small pets may be allowed pending approval of pet application.



You will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is situated just north of a main thoroughfare (Artesia Boulevard) that have ample commercial and retail development. The Redondo Beach City School District receives high praise for the quality of its education. In addition, nearby freeway access to the 405 Freeway is only 1 1/2 miles to the east and of course the Pacific Ocean is only 2 miles to the west.



(RLNE5653746)