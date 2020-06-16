239 S Irena Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS AMAZING DEAL! This 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,540 sq ft high-quality home was built in 2009 with exquisite details throughout the home. Free standing middle unit Townhome is in turnkey condition. From the front entry foyer on 2nd level, walk to the master suite w/walk-in closet, separate bathtub and shower with dual shower heads, dual sinks and private toilet area. There are 2 other bedrooms with closet organizers, guest bathroom with dual sinks, shower/tub, laundry room with washer/dryer and plentiful cabinets. Upstairs on the 3rd level is a beautiful great room which boasts a gourmet kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops with a breakfast bar island, high end stainless steel appliances including a built in microwave, Jenn-air double oven range with 6 burners, dishwasher and a refrigerator, a bathroom, dining area and living area with stone fireplace and high ceilings. French doors lead out to large balcony for BBQ’s and fresh air! The 2nd balcony leads to the rooftop deck with panoramic ocean views. The lower level consists of a 4th bedroom, storage closets, and a 2-car garage. Plantation shutters installed throughout home, gorgeous wood flooring with carpeted bedrooms. One of few homes that have central air, central heating, dual paned windows, recessed lighting and ceiling fans. This home includes an intercom and a central vacuum! Walking distance to King Harbor, restaurants and shopping. A must see!