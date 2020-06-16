All apartments in Redondo Beach
239 S Irena Avenue
239 S Irena Avenue

239 South Irena Avenue · (310) 541-8271
Location

239 South Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
HUGE PRICE REDUCTION! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS AMAZING DEAL! This 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,540 sq ft high-quality home was built in 2009 with exquisite details throughout the home. Free standing middle unit Townhome is in turnkey condition. From the front entry foyer on 2nd level, walk to the master suite w/walk-in closet, separate bathtub and shower with dual shower heads, dual sinks and private toilet area. There are 2 other bedrooms with closet organizers, guest bathroom with dual sinks, shower/tub, laundry room with washer/dryer and plentiful cabinets. Upstairs on the 3rd level is a beautiful great room which boasts a gourmet kitchen with cherry wood cabinets, granite countertops with a breakfast bar island, high end stainless steel appliances including a built in microwave, Jenn-air double oven range with 6 burners, dishwasher and a refrigerator, a bathroom, dining area and living area with stone fireplace and high ceilings. French doors lead out to large balcony for BBQ’s and fresh air! The 2nd balcony leads to the rooftop deck with panoramic ocean views. The lower level consists of a 4th bedroom, storage closets, and a 2-car garage. Plantation shutters installed throughout home, gorgeous wood flooring with carpeted bedrooms. One of few homes that have central air, central heating, dual paned windows, recessed lighting and ceiling fans. This home includes an intercom and a central vacuum! Walking distance to King Harbor, restaurants and shopping. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 S Irena Avenue have any available units?
239 S Irena Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 239 S Irena Avenue have?
Some of 239 S Irena Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 S Irena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
239 S Irena Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 S Irena Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 239 S Irena Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 239 S Irena Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 239 S Irena Avenue does offer parking.
Does 239 S Irena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 S Irena Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 S Irena Avenue have a pool?
No, 239 S Irena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 239 S Irena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 239 S Irena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 239 S Irena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 S Irena Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 239 S Irena Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 239 S Irena Avenue has units with air conditioning.
