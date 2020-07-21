234 Avenue C

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming Pet Friendly Home in Riviera Village - Steps to Beach! - Charming renovated craftsman style single family home - 1 block to the beach! This home is in a great location - the heart of Riviera Village and close to Redondo Beach's top schools, restaurants, and more.

2 Bedroom, 1 bath Home with lots of 1920's charm and original architectural details throughout. Fully restored hardwood floors throughout, kitchen has updated kitchen cabinets and butcher block counter-tops, gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher; also stackable washer/dryer unit. There is a private front paved yard-space with lots of greenery and rear covered patio deck. Detached single car garage with lots of storage space and 1 driveway parking space.

Pets OK w/additional fee.

No Smoking.

One Year Lease.



