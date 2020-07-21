All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 234 Avenue C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
234 Avenue C
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:48 AM

234 Avenue C

234 Avenue C · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
South Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

234 Avenue C, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Pet Friendly Home in Riviera Village - Steps to Beach! - Charming renovated craftsman style single family home - 1 block to the beach! This home is in a great location - the heart of Riviera Village and close to Redondo Beach's top schools, restaurants, and more.
2 Bedroom, 1 bath Home with lots of 1920's charm and original architectural details throughout. Fully restored hardwood floors throughout, kitchen has updated kitchen cabinets and butcher block counter-tops, gas stove, refrigerator and dishwasher; also stackable washer/dryer unit. There is a private front paved yard-space with lots of greenery and rear covered patio deck. Detached single car garage with lots of storage space and 1 driveway parking space.
Pets OK w/additional fee.
No Smoking.
One Year Lease.

(RLNE3844467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Avenue C have any available units?
234 Avenue C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 234 Avenue C have?
Some of 234 Avenue C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Avenue C currently offering any rent specials?
234 Avenue C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Avenue C pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 Avenue C is pet friendly.
Does 234 Avenue C offer parking?
Yes, 234 Avenue C offers parking.
Does 234 Avenue C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 Avenue C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Avenue C have a pool?
No, 234 Avenue C does not have a pool.
Does 234 Avenue C have accessible units?
No, 234 Avenue C does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Avenue C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Avenue C has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Avenue C have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Avenue C does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedondo Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles