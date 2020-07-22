Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking coffee bar

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Private and cozy 2 bed / 2 bath house w/extra room (can be used as office or 3rd bedroom!) available right away in a great location! This unit is a charmer! Featuring all new carpeting and blinds, kitchen appliances like oven, range, dishwasher, new bathroom fixtures and flooring.



This unit also features a a grassy front yard area with porch, and a separate patio area in the back just past the driveway that would be great for a gas BBQ grill, table, and chairs!



The large den area has room for numerous configurations; perfect for entertaining guests or family throughout the week. The bedrooms feature large sliding closets and big windows. The master has its own bathroom with stand-up shower. There's even an extra room here that can be used as an office or a 3rd bedroom!



The unit has been pre-wired for Verizon FIOS fiber optic connections, and is also ready for DirectTV or Dish installation. Washer and dryer hookups are also available if you have your own washer and dryer unit.



Long term commitment required; 1+ year lease. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, and water utilities. Pet OK with additional deposit.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=x99ShyAgWMK



2322 Harriman Lane has a Walk Score of 75 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



This location is in N. Redondo Beach. Nearby parks include Perry Park, Perry Allison Playfield, Dale Page Park, and Lilienthal Park.



Nearby schools include Adams Middle School and Washington Elementary School.



The closest grocery stores are Artesia Produce Market, Hi Brazil Market and Boutique and Redondo Mini Market.



Nearby coffee shops include Neighborhood Grinds, Starbucks and Cork'er Irish Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Yanagi Japanese Bistro, and Pizza Man.



2322 Harriman Lane is near Perry Park, Perry Allison Playfield and Dale Page Park.