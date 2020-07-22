All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated February 20 2020 at 5:50 AM

2322 Harriman Lane

2322 Harriman Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2322 Harriman Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Private and cozy 2 bed / 2 bath house w/extra room (can be used as office or 3rd bedroom!) available right away in a great location! This unit is a charmer! Featuring all new carpeting and blinds, kitchen appliances like oven, range, dishwasher, new bathroom fixtures and flooring.

This unit also features a a grassy front yard area with porch, and a separate patio area in the back just past the driveway that would be great for a gas BBQ grill, table, and chairs!

The large den area has room for numerous configurations; perfect for entertaining guests or family throughout the week. The bedrooms feature large sliding closets and big windows. The master has its own bathroom with stand-up shower. There's even an extra room here that can be used as an office or a 3rd bedroom!

The unit has been pre-wired for Verizon FIOS fiber optic connections, and is also ready for DirectTV or Dish installation. Washer and dryer hookups are also available if you have your own washer and dryer unit.

Long term commitment required; 1+ year lease. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, and water utilities. Pet OK with additional deposit.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=x99ShyAgWMK

2322 Harriman Lane has a Walk Score of 75 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

This location is in N. Redondo Beach. Nearby parks include Perry Park, Perry Allison Playfield, Dale Page Park, and Lilienthal Park.

Nearby schools include Adams Middle School and Washington Elementary School.

The closest grocery stores are Artesia Produce Market, Hi Brazil Market and Boutique and Redondo Mini Market.

Nearby coffee shops include Neighborhood Grinds, Starbucks and Cork'er Irish Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Yanagi Japanese Bistro, and Pizza Man.

2322 Harriman Lane is near Perry Park, Perry Allison Playfield and Dale Page Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Harriman Lane have any available units?
2322 Harriman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2322 Harriman Lane have?
Some of 2322 Harriman Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Harriman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Harriman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Harriman Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 Harriman Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2322 Harriman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2322 Harriman Lane offers parking.
Does 2322 Harriman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2322 Harriman Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Harriman Lane have a pool?
No, 2322 Harriman Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2322 Harriman Lane have accessible units?
No, 2322 Harriman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Harriman Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2322 Harriman Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2322 Harriman Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2322 Harriman Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
