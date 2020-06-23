All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

2319 Rockefeller Lane

2319 Rockefeller Lane
Location

2319 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This front unit townhome is the one you have been looking for. The top level has cathedral vaulted ceilings and sunlight pouring through the skylight over the staircase and sliding glass doors that open up to a deck. Imagine sipping your morning coffee with a view of Perry Park. The open floor plan features a formal living room with a cozy fireplace for lazy weekends cuddling up with a book or evening conversation. A second deck suited for a barbecue is adjacent to the dining area. Just imagine the dinner parties!The kitchen is a combination of style and function with granite countertops, matching appliances, recessed lighting with ample cabinet space.French doors open up to the spacious master suite that will feel like a personal retreat with vaulted ceilings and doors that open up to the living room deck for star gazing. Don’t miss the walk-in closet with built-ins. Have your own spa day in the ensuite with the oversized walk-in shower, jetted tub and double sinks.A second bedroom is down the hall for your guests. The first level features a large closet for storage under the stairs, a full bathroom and two additional bedrooms. One of the bedrooms will surprise and delight with the custom recessed twinkle lights that mirror the stars in various constellations.Keep cool this summer with your own air conditioning! Ample storage in the spacious garage. Wonderful location with easy access to the 405, across from Perry Park, award winning schools and a few miles from the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 Rockefeller Lane have any available units?
2319 Rockefeller Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2319 Rockefeller Lane have?
Some of 2319 Rockefeller Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 Rockefeller Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2319 Rockefeller Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 Rockefeller Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2319 Rockefeller Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2319 Rockefeller Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2319 Rockefeller Lane offers parking.
Does 2319 Rockefeller Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 Rockefeller Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 Rockefeller Lane have a pool?
No, 2319 Rockefeller Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2319 Rockefeller Lane have accessible units?
No, 2319 Rockefeller Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 Rockefeller Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2319 Rockefeller Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2319 Rockefeller Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2319 Rockefeller Lane has units with air conditioning.
