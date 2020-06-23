2319 Rockefeller Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

This front unit townhome is the one you have been looking for. The top level has cathedral vaulted ceilings and sunlight pouring through the skylight over the staircase and sliding glass doors that open up to a deck. Imagine sipping your morning coffee with a view of Perry Park. The open floor plan features a formal living room with a cozy fireplace for lazy weekends cuddling up with a book or evening conversation. A second deck suited for a barbecue is adjacent to the dining area. Just imagine the dinner parties!The kitchen is a combination of style and function with granite countertops, matching appliances, recessed lighting with ample cabinet space.French doors open up to the spacious master suite that will feel like a personal retreat with vaulted ceilings and doors that open up to the living room deck for star gazing. Don’t miss the walk-in closet with built-ins. Have your own spa day in the ensuite with the oversized walk-in shower, jetted tub and double sinks.A second bedroom is down the hall for your guests. The first level features a large closet for storage under the stairs, a full bathroom and two additional bedrooms. One of the bedrooms will surprise and delight with the custom recessed twinkle lights that mirror the stars in various constellations.Keep cool this summer with your own air conditioning! Ample storage in the spacious garage. Wonderful location with easy access to the 405, across from Perry Park, award winning schools and a few miles from the beach.