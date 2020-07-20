2318 Carnegie Lane #A

Amenities

Book a showing now and visit this homely unfurnished 600 square foot apartment in the North Redondo Beach neighborhood in Redondo Beach, California. It has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and an assigned covered garage. With an excellent walk and bike scores, this location is rated as very walkable and bikeable. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot and even more efficiently on a bike thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes. There is also a yard which is perfect for playing and relaxing during free time with family and friends. The well-lit apartment boasts a furnace- gas heater and ceiling fan for climate control, laminated hardwood flooring all throughout, and some cabinets in the garage for extra storage, and appliances like refrigerator, oven and range, garbage disposal, and drinking water system(owner will maintain or change the filter every 6 months). The rustic kitchen consists of vinyl flooring, smoothly tiled countertops, wooden cabinetry for storage, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedroom is cozy and well-lit thanks to its wide slider windows that allow ample sunlight to enter plus it has extra bed and mattress. The nice bathroom has vinyl flooring as well, with shower and vanity. For your laundry needs, coin-operated (shared) washer and dryer are provided. Good news for pet owners as they are allowed on the property, preferably small cats and dogs with a $500 deposit per pet.



Walk score: 78

Bike score: 87



Nearby parks: Perry Park and Dale Page Park



Nearby Schools:

Birney Elementary School - 0.45 miles, 8/10

Adams Middle School - 0.41 miles, 8/10

Redondo Union High School - 2.05 miles, 9/10

Lincoln Elementary School - 0.72 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

8 LINE 8 - 0.1 miles

130 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

2 LINE 2 - 0.7 miles



