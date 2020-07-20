All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 2318 Carnegie Lane #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2318 Carnegie Lane #A
Last updated March 25 2019 at 12:06 PM

2318 Carnegie Lane #A

2318 Carnegie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2318 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Book a showing now and visit this homely unfurnished 600 square foot apartment in the North Redondo Beach neighborhood in Redondo Beach, California. It has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and an assigned covered garage. With an excellent walk and bike scores, this location is rated as very walkable and bikeable. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot and even more efficiently on a bike thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes. There is also a yard which is perfect for playing and relaxing during free time with family and friends. The well-lit apartment boasts a furnace- gas heater and ceiling fan for climate control, laminated hardwood flooring all throughout, and some cabinets in the garage for extra storage, and appliances like refrigerator, oven and range, garbage disposal, and drinking water system(owner will maintain or change the filter every 6 months). The rustic kitchen consists of vinyl flooring, smoothly tiled countertops, wooden cabinetry for storage, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedroom is cozy and well-lit thanks to its wide slider windows that allow ample sunlight to enter plus it has extra bed and mattress. The nice bathroom has vinyl flooring as well, with shower and vanity. For your laundry needs, coin-operated (shared) washer and dryer are provided. Good news for pet owners as they are allowed on the property, preferably small cats and dogs with a $500 deposit per pet.

Walk score: 78
Bike score: 87

Nearby parks: Perry Park and Dale Page Park

Nearby Schools:
Birney Elementary School - 0.45 miles, 8/10
Adams Middle School - 0.41 miles, 8/10
Redondo Union High School - 2.05 miles, 9/10
Lincoln Elementary School - 0.72 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
8 LINE 8 - 0.1 miles
130 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
2 LINE 2 - 0.7 miles

(RLNE4767045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 Carnegie Lane #A have any available units?
2318 Carnegie Lane #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2318 Carnegie Lane #A have?
Some of 2318 Carnegie Lane #A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 Carnegie Lane #A currently offering any rent specials?
2318 Carnegie Lane #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 Carnegie Lane #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2318 Carnegie Lane #A is pet friendly.
Does 2318 Carnegie Lane #A offer parking?
Yes, 2318 Carnegie Lane #A offers parking.
Does 2318 Carnegie Lane #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 Carnegie Lane #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 Carnegie Lane #A have a pool?
No, 2318 Carnegie Lane #A does not have a pool.
Does 2318 Carnegie Lane #A have accessible units?
No, 2318 Carnegie Lane #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 Carnegie Lane #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2318 Carnegie Lane #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2318 Carnegie Lane #A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2318 Carnegie Lane #A has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles