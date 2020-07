Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful 2 story, 2bd/2ba unit featuring a large bonus room, double pain windows/sliders, situated at the back of the building with its own private backyard. The unit has been recently painted & updated, new water heater and AC unit. Washer/dryer hook ups in the attached two car garage. Close to freeways, park, beach, and shopping. A MUST SEE!