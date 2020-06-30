2230 Graham Avenue

Amenities

Single family home with a big, grassy front yard with picket fence and enclosed back yard with patio. This sweet home has laminate and tile flooring throughout, partially updated baths (no tub) and kitchen with granite counter tops and a new dishwasher and newer refrigerator. Two good sized bedrooms with ceiling fans and energy efficient windows with 2" blinds throughout. Direct access garage with garage door opener and laundry area in the garage. The yard is on sprinklers and will be maintained by the owner's gardener. Great location for commuters and award winning Redondo Beach schools, come see this inviting home for yourself!