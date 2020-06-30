All apartments in Redondo Beach
2230 Graham Avenue
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:43 AM

2230 Graham Avenue

2230 Graham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2230 Graham Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single family home with a big, grassy front yard with picket fence and enclosed back yard with patio. This sweet home has laminate and tile flooring throughout, partially updated baths (no tub) and kitchen with granite counter tops and a new dishwasher and newer refrigerator. Two good sized bedrooms with ceiling fans and energy efficient windows with 2" blinds throughout. Direct access garage with garage door opener and laundry area in the garage. The yard is on sprinklers and will be maintained by the owner's gardener. Great location for commuters and award winning Redondo Beach schools, come see this inviting home for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 Graham Avenue have any available units?
2230 Graham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2230 Graham Avenue have?
Some of 2230 Graham Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 Graham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2230 Graham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 Graham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2230 Graham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2230 Graham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2230 Graham Avenue offers parking.
Does 2230 Graham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 Graham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 Graham Avenue have a pool?
No, 2230 Graham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2230 Graham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2230 Graham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 Graham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 Graham Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2230 Graham Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2230 Graham Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
