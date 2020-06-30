2224 Ruhland Avenue

Amenities

This North Redondo home is cute as a button! It includes 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with the half bath downstairs. As you enter this front unit townhome you’ll fall in love at how Pottery Barn Chic this home feels! The light and bright living room includes gorgeous wood-like tile flooring, gas fireplace and direct access to the backyard. Imagine all the fun you’ll have in your own private backyard!

This home is perfect for entertaining. Cook your favorite meals in the spacious kitchen with granite counters and light maple cabinets while your guests sit adjacent in the dining room table or on the bar stools in the kitchen. Head upstairs to all the bedrooms with high quality carpeted floors and 2 full bathrooms. The generous high ceilings master-suite includes a fire place and two separate his and hers closets. Enjoy the privacy in your master bath with separate shower and jacuzzi type tub with double sink vanity with plenty of counter space and cabinets for storage. Side by side washer and dryer separate room is downstairs next to the 2 car garage.