/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
2224 Ruhland Avenue
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM

2224 Ruhland Avenue

2224 Ruhland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2224 Ruhland Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This North Redondo home is cute as a button! It includes 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with the half bath downstairs. As you enter this front unit townhome you’ll fall in love at how Pottery Barn Chic this home feels! The light and bright living room includes gorgeous wood-like tile flooring, gas fireplace and direct access to the backyard. Imagine all the fun you’ll have in your own private backyard!
This home is perfect for entertaining. Cook your favorite meals in the spacious kitchen with granite counters and light maple cabinets while your guests sit adjacent in the dining room table or on the bar stools in the kitchen. Head upstairs to all the bedrooms with high quality carpeted floors and 2 full bathrooms. The generous high ceilings master-suite includes a fire place and two separate his and hers closets. Enjoy the privacy in your master bath with separate shower and jacuzzi type tub with double sink vanity with plenty of counter space and cabinets for storage. Side by side washer and dryer separate room is downstairs next to the 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 Ruhland Avenue have any available units?
2224 Ruhland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2224 Ruhland Avenue have?
Some of 2224 Ruhland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 Ruhland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Ruhland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Ruhland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2224 Ruhland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2224 Ruhland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2224 Ruhland Avenue offers parking.
Does 2224 Ruhland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2224 Ruhland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Ruhland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2224 Ruhland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2224 Ruhland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2224 Ruhland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Ruhland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 Ruhland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2224 Ruhland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2224 Ruhland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

