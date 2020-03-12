All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

222 South Broadway

222 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

222 South Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
volleyball court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
volleyball court
.................................FURNISHED BEACH COTTAGE, block from the beach.........................

This is a unique property...... delightfully restored beach cottage in South Redondo 1 block from the beach & pier.

Fully furnished 2 bedroom cottage comprises a queen-size bed,2nd smaller bedroom, living room with queen-size sofa/futon bed, fully equipped kitchen, bathroom with clawfoot tub/shower. Inclusive of own washer & dryer, front & back yards.

Weekly Cleaning & laundry service available for additional fee.

Enjoy the ocean & views within minutes from the cottage. Walk, stroll, jog or ride the coastline path that starts here in Redondo and goes all the way to Malibu; ...easily engage in surfing, swimming, volleyball, walking, running, skating, biking, hiking....theres heaps to do in these beach cities & the list continues....art/food/music festivals on the beach, international volleyball tournaments to watch, or if you would rather just relax in our gardens or on the beach and do nothing... you can do that too...

A varied selection of restaurants/cafes are on hand.
We are a quintessential SoCal beach town,close to LA without being in the hectic rush of LA. All is easily accessible by freeways, public transportation, sightseeing tours pick-up at local hotel.

NOTE TO SMOKERS:
OUTDOOR SMOKING ONLY.... ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING IN THE COTTAGE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 South Broadway have any available units?
222 South Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
Is 222 South Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
222 South Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 South Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 222 South Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 222 South Broadway offer parking?
No, 222 South Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 222 South Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 South Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 South Broadway have a pool?
No, 222 South Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 222 South Broadway have accessible units?
No, 222 South Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 222 South Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 South Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 South Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 South Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
