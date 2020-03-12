222 South Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry volleyball court furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities volleyball court

.................................FURNISHED BEACH COTTAGE, block from the beach.........................



This is a unique property...... delightfully restored beach cottage in South Redondo 1 block from the beach & pier.



Fully furnished 2 bedroom cottage comprises a queen-size bed,2nd smaller bedroom, living room with queen-size sofa/futon bed, fully equipped kitchen, bathroom with clawfoot tub/shower. Inclusive of own washer & dryer, front & back yards.



Weekly Cleaning & laundry service available for additional fee.



Enjoy the ocean & views within minutes from the cottage. Walk, stroll, jog or ride the coastline path that starts here in Redondo and goes all the way to Malibu; ...easily engage in surfing, swimming, volleyball, walking, running, skating, biking, hiking....theres heaps to do in these beach cities & the list continues....art/food/music festivals on the beach, international volleyball tournaments to watch, or if you would rather just relax in our gardens or on the beach and do nothing... you can do that too...



A varied selection of restaurants/cafes are on hand.

We are a quintessential SoCal beach town,close to LA without being in the hectic rush of LA. All is easily accessible by freeways, public transportation, sightseeing tours pick-up at local hotel.



NOTE TO SMOKERS:

OUTDOOR SMOKING ONLY.... ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING IN THE COTTAGE!