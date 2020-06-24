All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:27 AM

2218 Gates Avenue

2218 Gates Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2218 Gates Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
PET FRIENDLY Live Inspired by the home you live in and the community that surrounds you. This large town home fills the bill. Located in the vibrant North Redondo Beach close to the Beach and many restaurants and shops on Artesia Blvd. Award winning schools of Redondo Unified. This home has open floor plant with large living room, updated kitchen, dining room, large master suite. The living room opens to the private back yard. The garage is attached, 2 car garage and one guest space. This is your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 Gates Avenue have any available units?
2218 Gates Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
Is 2218 Gates Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2218 Gates Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 Gates Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2218 Gates Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2218 Gates Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2218 Gates Avenue offers parking.
Does 2218 Gates Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2218 Gates Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 Gates Avenue have a pool?
No, 2218 Gates Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2218 Gates Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2218 Gates Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 Gates Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2218 Gates Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2218 Gates Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2218 Gates Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
