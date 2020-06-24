2218 Gates Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PET FRIENDLY Live Inspired by the home you live in and the community that surrounds you. This large town home fills the bill. Located in the vibrant North Redondo Beach close to the Beach and many restaurants and shops on Artesia Blvd. Award winning schools of Redondo Unified. This home has open floor plant with large living room, updated kitchen, dining room, large master suite. The living room opens to the private back yard. The garage is attached, 2 car garage and one guest space. This is your new home.