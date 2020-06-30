All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated July 15 2020

2213 Pullman Lane, #2

2213 Pullman Lane · (310) 376-6197
Location

2213 Pullman Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2213 Pullman Lane, #2 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2213 Pullman Lane, #2 Available 08/01/20 Recently Remodeled, Bright & Airy, Detached Front Townhouse w/ 2-Car Garage & Private, Oversized Patio/Yard In Great Residential Neighborhood & One-Way Street! - **NOTE: This is Front Unit

* 3BR / 2.5BA
* Approx. 1550 Sq Ft
* 2-Car Garage
* Private, Oversized Patio/Yard off Living Area & Nicely Landscaped Front Yard
* Spacious & Airy Living Space (20x14) w/ Fireplace, 1/2 Bath & Slider to Patio/Yard
* Updated Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Bartop, Stainless Appliances & Lots of Cabinet/Counter Space
* Formal Dining Area (11x12) off Kitchen
* Living Space on 1st Floor & All Bedrooms on Top Floor
* Oversized Master (15x13) w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-In Closet (6x7) & Attached Bath
* Bright & Spacious 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms (12x11) w/ Vaulted Ceilings & Mirrored Closets
* Full Hallway Bathroom (All Baths New Vanities & Tile)
* Laundry Hook-Ups in Garage
* Brand New Plush Carpet Throughout & Tile in Kitchen, Baths & Dining Area
* One Way Street Close to Schools, Shopping, Easy Freeway Access & 5 Mins to Beach!
* Truly Must See to Appreciate!
* Water, Trash & Gardener Pd

***AVAILABLE 8/1/2020**
SHOWN BY APPT ONLY

(RLNE4974870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Pullman Lane, #2 have any available units?
2213 Pullman Lane, #2 has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2213 Pullman Lane, #2 have?
Some of 2213 Pullman Lane, #2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Pullman Lane, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Pullman Lane, #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Pullman Lane, #2 pet-friendly?
No, 2213 Pullman Lane, #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2213 Pullman Lane, #2 offer parking?
Yes, 2213 Pullman Lane, #2 offers parking.
Does 2213 Pullman Lane, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Pullman Lane, #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Pullman Lane, #2 have a pool?
No, 2213 Pullman Lane, #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2213 Pullman Lane, #2 have accessible units?
No, 2213 Pullman Lane, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Pullman Lane, #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 Pullman Lane, #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2213 Pullman Lane, #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2213 Pullman Lane, #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
