Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2213 Pullman Lane, #2 Available 08/01/20 Recently Remodeled, Bright & Airy, Detached Front Townhouse w/ 2-Car Garage & Private, Oversized Patio/Yard In Great Residential Neighborhood & One-Way Street! - **NOTE: This is Front Unit



* 3BR / 2.5BA

* Approx. 1550 Sq Ft

* 2-Car Garage

* Private, Oversized Patio/Yard off Living Area & Nicely Landscaped Front Yard

* Spacious & Airy Living Space (20x14) w/ Fireplace, 1/2 Bath & Slider to Patio/Yard

* Updated Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Bartop, Stainless Appliances & Lots of Cabinet/Counter Space

* Formal Dining Area (11x12) off Kitchen

* Living Space on 1st Floor & All Bedrooms on Top Floor

* Oversized Master (15x13) w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-In Closet (6x7) & Attached Bath

* Bright & Spacious 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms (12x11) w/ Vaulted Ceilings & Mirrored Closets

* Full Hallway Bathroom (All Baths New Vanities & Tile)

* Laundry Hook-Ups in Garage

* Brand New Plush Carpet Throughout & Tile in Kitchen, Baths & Dining Area

* One Way Street Close to Schools, Shopping, Easy Freeway Access & 5 Mins to Beach!

* Truly Must See to Appreciate!

* Water, Trash & Gardener Pd



***AVAILABLE 8/1/2020**

SHOWN BY APPT ONLY



(RLNE4974870)