Amenities
2213 Pullman Lane, #2 Available 08/01/20 Recently Remodeled, Bright & Airy, Detached Front Townhouse w/ 2-Car Garage & Private, Oversized Patio/Yard In Great Residential Neighborhood & One-Way Street! - **NOTE: This is Front Unit
* 3BR / 2.5BA
* Approx. 1550 Sq Ft
* 2-Car Garage
* Private, Oversized Patio/Yard off Living Area & Nicely Landscaped Front Yard
* Spacious & Airy Living Space (20x14) w/ Fireplace, 1/2 Bath & Slider to Patio/Yard
* Updated Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Bartop, Stainless Appliances & Lots of Cabinet/Counter Space
* Formal Dining Area (11x12) off Kitchen
* Living Space on 1st Floor & All Bedrooms on Top Floor
* Oversized Master (15x13) w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-In Closet (6x7) & Attached Bath
* Bright & Spacious 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms (12x11) w/ Vaulted Ceilings & Mirrored Closets
* Full Hallway Bathroom (All Baths New Vanities & Tile)
* Laundry Hook-Ups in Garage
* Brand New Plush Carpet Throughout & Tile in Kitchen, Baths & Dining Area
* One Way Street Close to Schools, Shopping, Easy Freeway Access & 5 Mins to Beach!
* Truly Must See to Appreciate!
* Water, Trash & Gardener Pd
***AVAILABLE 8/1/2020**
SHOWN BY APPT ONLY
(RLNE4974870)