Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:31 AM

2213 Bataan Road

2213 Bataan Road · No Longer Available
Location

2213 Bataan Road, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Duplex-Front house detached.Solid wood floors though out except kitchen and baths. Duel glazed windows, central air & heating. Kitchen has built in Fridge and microwave above stove. Newer stove and dish washer. Washer and dryer hook ups (in the kitchen) Oversized baseboards, casing on doors and windows. Travertine kitchen counters. Full bath has marble tiles and the 3/4 bath with white tile. It has enclosed patio on the side. One car garage with brand new smart remote opener + two additional parking spaces (one space by front entry and one in front of the garage in the assigned space). Enclosed front yard with vinyl picked fence and private side patio. Great location on the border of Manhattan Beach. 3 Blocks South of Manhattan Beach Blvd and 4 Blocks East of Aviation. Walking distance to Elementary School. Close to freeways,LAX, beach, shops and restaurants. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Bataan Road have any available units?
2213 Bataan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2213 Bataan Road have?
Some of 2213 Bataan Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Bataan Road currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Bataan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Bataan Road pet-friendly?
No, 2213 Bataan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2213 Bataan Road offer parking?
Yes, 2213 Bataan Road offers parking.
Does 2213 Bataan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Bataan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Bataan Road have a pool?
No, 2213 Bataan Road does not have a pool.
Does 2213 Bataan Road have accessible units?
Yes, 2213 Bataan Road has accessible units.
Does 2213 Bataan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 Bataan Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2213 Bataan Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2213 Bataan Road has units with air conditioning.
