2213 Bataan Road

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Duplex-Front house detached.Solid wood floors though out except kitchen and baths. Duel glazed windows, central air & heating. Kitchen has built in Fridge and microwave above stove. Newer stove and dish washer. Washer and dryer hook ups (in the kitchen) Oversized baseboards, casing on doors and windows. Travertine kitchen counters. Full bath has marble tiles and the 3/4 bath with white tile. It has enclosed patio on the side. One car garage with brand new smart remote opener + two additional parking spaces (one space by front entry and one in front of the garage in the assigned space). Enclosed front yard with vinyl picked fence and private side patio. Great location on the border of Manhattan Beach. 3 Blocks South of Manhattan Beach Blvd and 4 Blocks East of Aviation. Walking distance to Elementary School. Close to freeways,LAX, beach, shops and restaurants. A must see!