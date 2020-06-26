All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated June 30 2019 at 6:24 AM

2210 Huntington Lane

2210 Huntington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Huntington Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large / Pet Friendly / 2,130+ square feet, 3BD&3BA Townhome in a great area of North Redondo. Lovely fenced in grassy yard. The living room and formal dining room are adjacent to the spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Large Family room in front of the stacked stone fireplace with vaulted ceilings, with a large guest bathroom downstairs. Separate dining area and a powder room on first floor. Up the winding staircase the master suite has two sets of closets, vaulted ceilings and double sink bathroom. Down the hall are two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom for your guests. Great Redondo neighborhood, in great school district just a short distance to the beach with easy access to the 405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Huntington Lane have any available units?
2210 Huntington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
Is 2210 Huntington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Huntington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Huntington Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 Huntington Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2210 Huntington Lane offer parking?
No, 2210 Huntington Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2210 Huntington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Huntington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Huntington Lane have a pool?
No, 2210 Huntington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Huntington Lane have accessible units?
No, 2210 Huntington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Huntington Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 Huntington Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Huntington Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2210 Huntington Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
