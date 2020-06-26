2210 Huntington Lane

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large / Pet Friendly / 2,130+ square feet, 3BD&3BA Townhome in a great area of North Redondo. Lovely fenced in grassy yard. The living room and formal dining room are adjacent to the spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Large Family room in front of the stacked stone fireplace with vaulted ceilings, with a large guest bathroom downstairs. Separate dining area and a powder room on first floor. Up the winding staircase the master suite has two sets of closets, vaulted ceilings and double sink bathroom. Down the hall are two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom for your guests. Great Redondo neighborhood, in great school district just a short distance to the beach with easy access to the 405.