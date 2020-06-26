218 Pearl Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

charming 2 bedroom 1 bath beach house. walk in closet, full bath. Updated bathroom with marble tile. LIght and bright throughout the house. Laminate wood floors throughout. Wood blinds in the living room. Washer/dryer hookups. Breakfast nook. Walk to the beach and restaurants. 1 block and a half to the Redondo Beach pier and ocean. Granite counter kitchen with lots of cabinets. Parking in the driveway or your space in front of the driveway. There's a 2 car garage which can be used for a workshop. Will consider pets.