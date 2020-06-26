All apartments in Redondo Beach
218 Pearl Street

218 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

218 Pearl Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
charming 2 bedroom 1 bath beach house. walk in closet, full bath. Updated bathroom with marble tile. LIght and bright throughout the house. Laminate wood floors throughout. Wood blinds in the living room. Washer/dryer hookups. Breakfast nook. Walk to the beach and restaurants. 1 block and a half to the Redondo Beach pier and ocean. Granite counter kitchen with lots of cabinets. Parking in the driveway or your space in front of the driveway. There's a 2 car garage which can be used for a workshop. Will consider pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Pearl Street have any available units?
218 Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 218 Pearl Street have?
Some of 218 Pearl Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
218 Pearl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Pearl Street is pet friendly.
Does 218 Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 218 Pearl Street offers parking.
Does 218 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 218 Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 218 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 218 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Pearl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Pearl Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Pearl Street does not have units with air conditioning.
