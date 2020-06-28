All apartments in Redondo Beach
2109 Grant Avenue

2109 Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Grant Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Craftsman-style quality construction designed by Dream Home Designs, Inc. and built by Best Built Construction, Inc. Finishing touches on this home include upgrades, such as custom window coverings, a double-sided refrigerator, ceiling fans and laminate wood flooring in all bedrooms, over-sized baseboards and crown moulding, and wood detailing on the windows. The first level has two bedrooms, a full bathroom, a laundry room and a two-car garage with room for storage. The front yard is enclosed, making it a perfect area for pets or children to run around in. The living area and master bedroom are on the second floor and have beautiful dark wood floors. 10' ceilings on the first floor and vaulted ceilings on the second make for a light, airy feel. Keep cool in the summer with air conditioning. The large, open living room has a fireplace that is pre-wired above it for a flat screen television. The sliding doors lead to a large deck with natural gas for a BBQ . Cat 5 wiring allows for computer networking and surround sound. Close to beaches, shops, schools, LAX, freeways and restaurants, this charming townhome is in a great location. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Grant Avenue have any available units?
2109 Grant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2109 Grant Avenue have?
Some of 2109 Grant Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Grant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 Grant Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2109 Grant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Grant Avenue offers parking.
Does 2109 Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Grant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Grant Avenue have a pool?
No, 2109 Grant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2109 Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Grant Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Grant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2109 Grant Avenue has units with air conditioning.
