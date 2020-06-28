2109 Grant Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Craftsman-style quality construction designed by Dream Home Designs, Inc. and built by Best Built Construction, Inc. Finishing touches on this home include upgrades, such as custom window coverings, a double-sided refrigerator, ceiling fans and laminate wood flooring in all bedrooms, over-sized baseboards and crown moulding, and wood detailing on the windows. The first level has two bedrooms, a full bathroom, a laundry room and a two-car garage with room for storage. The front yard is enclosed, making it a perfect area for pets or children to run around in. The living area and master bedroom are on the second floor and have beautiful dark wood floors. 10' ceilings on the first floor and vaulted ceilings on the second make for a light, airy feel. Keep cool in the summer with air conditioning. The large, open living room has a fireplace that is pre-wired above it for a flat screen television. The sliding doors lead to a large deck with natural gas for a BBQ . Cat 5 wiring allows for computer networking and surround sound. Close to beaches, shops, schools, LAX, freeways and restaurants, this charming townhome is in a great location. A must see!