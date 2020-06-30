All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM

2104 Ruhland Avenue

2104 Ruhland Avenue · No Longer Available
Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

2104 Ruhland Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rare single level custom built home in North Redondo Beach has just hit the market! Built in 2012, this home is a jaw-dropper. Step inside through the oversized solid mahogany door and instantly your eyes are greeted with tons of natural light bouncing off the pristine wood floors and up into the vaulted custom ceilings of the entry way. Luxurious dining room with it's own custom fireplace perfect for dinner parties and family gatherings is off to the right. The solid wood floors continue to pull you through the house leading you to the heart of the home, the kitchen and family room. Open concept living at it's finest with the kitchen and family room in one massive area offering custom cabinets in the kitchen with soft close drawers and cabinets, beautiful granite counter-tops, pullouts in almost every cabinet, wood paneled dishwasher and subzero refrigerator, Wolf stove, hidden spice racks, counter to ceiling custom backsplash, and so much more. The large center island can easily fit 6 or more comfortably. Family room has custom built-ins along with fireplace. Each bedroom has it's own walk-in closet and bathroom with either travertine tile or marble finishes on the floors and showers, Alder wood cabinets, and ample room to ensure maximum comfort. In ground 8-10 person jacuuzi out back with custom hardscape make for great entertaining. Crown molding, custom under and upper lighting, finished garage, inside laundry room, and so many more details make this home a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Ruhland Avenue have any available units?
2104 Ruhland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2104 Ruhland Avenue have?
Some of 2104 Ruhland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Ruhland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Ruhland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Ruhland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2104 Ruhland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2104 Ruhland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2104 Ruhland Avenue offers parking.
Does 2104 Ruhland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Ruhland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Ruhland Avenue have a pool?
No, 2104 Ruhland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Ruhland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2104 Ruhland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Ruhland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 Ruhland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 Ruhland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2104 Ruhland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

