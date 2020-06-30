2104 Ruhland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Rare single level custom built home in North Redondo Beach has just hit the market! Built in 2012, this home is a jaw-dropper. Step inside through the oversized solid mahogany door and instantly your eyes are greeted with tons of natural light bouncing off the pristine wood floors and up into the vaulted custom ceilings of the entry way. Luxurious dining room with it's own custom fireplace perfect for dinner parties and family gatherings is off to the right. The solid wood floors continue to pull you through the house leading you to the heart of the home, the kitchen and family room. Open concept living at it's finest with the kitchen and family room in one massive area offering custom cabinets in the kitchen with soft close drawers and cabinets, beautiful granite counter-tops, pullouts in almost every cabinet, wood paneled dishwasher and subzero refrigerator, Wolf stove, hidden spice racks, counter to ceiling custom backsplash, and so much more. The large center island can easily fit 6 or more comfortably. Family room has custom built-ins along with fireplace. Each bedroom has it's own walk-in closet and bathroom with either travertine tile or marble finishes on the floors and showers, Alder wood cabinets, and ample room to ensure maximum comfort. In ground 8-10 person jacuuzi out back with custom hardscape make for great entertaining. Crown molding, custom under and upper lighting, finished garage, inside laundry room, and so many more details make this home a must see!