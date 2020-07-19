All apartments in Redondo Beach
2104 Battan Road

2104 Bataan Road · No Longer Available
Location

2104 Bataan Road, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
You will love this bright, clean, spacious townhouse style apartment in a friendly and welcoming complex. New carpet, fresh custom paint and new flooring. This lovely townhome features an enclosed patio/yard, perfect for entertaining! Living room, kitchen and half-bath on first floor with two bedrooms and full bath on the second floor. Enclosed shared garage space with automatic opener and storage. Clean and well-maintained laundry facility in complex, adjacent to unit. All this and a great location, close to beautiful beaches, shopping, entertainment and dining…

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Battan Road have any available units?
2104 Battan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2104 Battan Road have?
Some of 2104 Battan Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Battan Road currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Battan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Battan Road pet-friendly?
No, 2104 Battan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2104 Battan Road offer parking?
Yes, 2104 Battan Road offers parking.
Does 2104 Battan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Battan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Battan Road have a pool?
No, 2104 Battan Road does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Battan Road have accessible units?
No, 2104 Battan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Battan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 Battan Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 Battan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2104 Battan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
