2104 Battan Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

You will love this bright, clean, spacious townhouse style apartment in a friendly and welcoming complex. New carpet, fresh custom paint and new flooring. This lovely townhome features an enclosed patio/yard, perfect for entertaining! Living room, kitchen and half-bath on first floor with two bedrooms and full bath on the second floor. Enclosed shared garage space with automatic opener and storage. Clean and well-maintained laundry facility in complex, adjacent to unit. All this and a great location, close to beautiful beaches, shopping, entertainment and dining…