2018 Nelson Ave - B
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:02 AM

2018 Nelson Ave - B

2018 Nelson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2018 Nelson Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in the choice coastal edge of Los Angeles County, just twenty miles from downtown Los Angeles and seven miles south of Los Angeles International Airport, Redondo Beach has been a preferred destination for more than a century and one of the most desirable areas to live in the country.

Conveniently located 5 minutes from The Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, Trader Joe's, restaurants, and much more. 2 miles from the beach and only 15 minutes from LAX. Redondo has two public libraries, a performing arts center, fifteen parks, thirteen parkettes, a large recreational and commercial harbor including King Harbor, the Redondo Beach Pier, and Seaside Lagoon.

Beautifully remodeled 2 bed 1.5 bath available. Kitchen features brand new granite countertops, a dishwasher, microwave, oven range and stainless range hood. Large living room space and private yard. Private enclosed garage with 2 spots and plenty of street parking in quiet neighborhood.

1 year lease with 1 month's rent as security deposit. Pets considered. We do not participate in Section 8. Min income req: 2.5x monthly rent value. Credit score of 680 or higher, lower may need extra deposit and/or cosigner.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LC2VGY753VU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

