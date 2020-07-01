2018 Nelson Ave - B

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Located in the choice coastal edge of Los Angeles County, just twenty miles from downtown Los Angeles and seven miles south of Los Angeles International Airport, Redondo Beach has been a preferred destination for more than a century and one of the most desirable areas to live in the country.



Conveniently located 5 minutes from The Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, Trader Joe's, restaurants, and much more. 2 miles from the beach and only 15 minutes from LAX. Redondo has two public libraries, a performing arts center, fifteen parks, thirteen parkettes, a large recreational and commercial harbor including King Harbor, the Redondo Beach Pier, and Seaside Lagoon.



Beautifully remodeled 2 bed 1.5 bath available. Kitchen features brand new granite countertops, a dishwasher, microwave, oven range and stainless range hood. Large living room space and private yard. Private enclosed garage with 2 spots and plenty of street parking in quiet neighborhood.



1 year lease with 1 month's rent as security deposit. Pets considered. We do not participate in Section 8. Min income req: 2.5x monthly rent value. Credit score of 680 or higher, lower may need extra deposit and/or cosigner.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LC2VGY753VU