Beautiful 4 bedroom townhome with 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms downstairs. Lower level where entry has 2 bedrooms, 1 hallway bathroom, washer dryer closet, and garage. Upper level has living room, dining area, kitchen, master bedroom, half bathroom for the guest, and the 4th bedroom that can be used as a 4th bedroom, den, baby room, office. Hardwood floors and Travertine Flooring. Refrigerator is provided without warranty.