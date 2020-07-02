All apartments in Redondo Beach
2013 ROCKEFELLER LANE-6

2013 Rockefeller Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful, bright upstairs two-bedroom unit now available in a very walk-able North Redondo location! The kitchen features a counter-top stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. The bedroom is cozy and has ample closet space with windows that bring in lots of sunlight! This unit comes with 1 assigned parking space. Laundry on-site. This is a no smoking apartment.
Beautiful, bright upstairs one-bedroom unit now available in a very walkable North Redondo location! The kitchen features a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. The bedroom is cozy and has ample closet space with windows that bring in lots of sunlight! This unit comes with 1 assigned parking space. Laundry on-site. This is a no smoking apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 ROCKEFELLER LANE-6 have any available units?
2013 ROCKEFELLER LANE-6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2013 ROCKEFELLER LANE-6 have?
Some of 2013 ROCKEFELLER LANE-6's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 ROCKEFELLER LANE-6 currently offering any rent specials?
2013 ROCKEFELLER LANE-6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 ROCKEFELLER LANE-6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2013 ROCKEFELLER LANE-6 is pet friendly.
Does 2013 ROCKEFELLER LANE-6 offer parking?
Yes, 2013 ROCKEFELLER LANE-6 offers parking.
Does 2013 ROCKEFELLER LANE-6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 ROCKEFELLER LANE-6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 ROCKEFELLER LANE-6 have a pool?
No, 2013 ROCKEFELLER LANE-6 does not have a pool.
Does 2013 ROCKEFELLER LANE-6 have accessible units?
No, 2013 ROCKEFELLER LANE-6 does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 ROCKEFELLER LANE-6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 ROCKEFELLER LANE-6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2013 ROCKEFELLER LANE-6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2013 ROCKEFELLER LANE-6 does not have units with air conditioning.

