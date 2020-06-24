All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2005 Vanderbilt Lane

2005 Vanderbilt Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Vanderbilt Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Conveniently located, this beautiful north Redondo Beach townhome has lots to offer. Spacious high ceiling living space with beautiful hardwood floors. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and newer appliances. Separate dining area that overlooks the living room. Large master suite with balcony and walk in closet. Ample cabinet space in the master bathroom. 2 large secondary bedrooms each with walk in closets. Upstairs laundry room. 2 car side by side garage with storage cabinets. Enclosed private patio. Partially furnished and refrigerator, washer, and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Vanderbilt Lane have any available units?
2005 Vanderbilt Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2005 Vanderbilt Lane have?
Some of 2005 Vanderbilt Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Vanderbilt Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Vanderbilt Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Vanderbilt Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Vanderbilt Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2005 Vanderbilt Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2005 Vanderbilt Lane offers parking.
Does 2005 Vanderbilt Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2005 Vanderbilt Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Vanderbilt Lane have a pool?
No, 2005 Vanderbilt Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Vanderbilt Lane have accessible units?
No, 2005 Vanderbilt Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Vanderbilt Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 Vanderbilt Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 Vanderbilt Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2005 Vanderbilt Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
