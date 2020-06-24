2005 Vanderbilt Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Conveniently located, this beautiful north Redondo Beach townhome has lots to offer. Spacious high ceiling living space with beautiful hardwood floors. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and newer appliances. Separate dining area that overlooks the living room. Large master suite with balcony and walk in closet. Ample cabinet space in the master bathroom. 2 large secondary bedrooms each with walk in closets. Upstairs laundry room. 2 car side by side garage with storage cabinets. Enclosed private patio. Partially furnished and refrigerator, washer, and dryer included.