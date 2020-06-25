All apartments in Redondo Beach
2005 Carnegie Lane

2005 Carnegie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated on a one-way street in one of the best blocks in North Redondo Beach, this highly updated Mediterranean townhome is the essence of beach city living. Enjoy your very own Air Conditioning during the hot summer months. Featuring vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, distressed Oak hardwood and travertine floors - this spacious and sunny front unit welcomes you with a highly desirable open floor plan that flows into a west facing balcony- for indoor/outdoor living. The updated kitchen is a Chef’s dream with granite countertops and stainless appliances that glisten underneath the recessed lighting with a space for a home office. Just imagine the dinner parties that will begin in the formal dining room and end in the living room in front of the beautiful fireplace for evening conversation. The top level features a spacious master suite with two mirrored closets and an ensuite with an oversized glass walk-in shower, jetted tub and double sinks. Lower level has 2 more bedrooms with brand new carpet, full bath, laundry and 2 car attached garage with built- in storage. Move-in ready and fully furnished or available vacant. Located within walking distance to acclaimed schools, parks, restaurants and Starbucks! All of this less than a few miles from the beach. Your new home awaits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Carnegie Lane have any available units?
2005 Carnegie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2005 Carnegie Lane have?
Some of 2005 Carnegie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Carnegie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Carnegie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Carnegie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Carnegie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2005 Carnegie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2005 Carnegie Lane offers parking.
Does 2005 Carnegie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Carnegie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Carnegie Lane have a pool?
No, 2005 Carnegie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Carnegie Lane have accessible units?
No, 2005 Carnegie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Carnegie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 Carnegie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 Carnegie Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2005 Carnegie Lane has units with air conditioning.
