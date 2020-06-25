2005 Carnegie Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Situated on a one-way street in one of the best blocks in North Redondo Beach, this highly updated Mediterranean townhome is the essence of beach city living. Enjoy your very own Air Conditioning during the hot summer months. Featuring vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, distressed Oak hardwood and travertine floors - this spacious and sunny front unit welcomes you with a highly desirable open floor plan that flows into a west facing balcony- for indoor/outdoor living. The updated kitchen is a Chef’s dream with granite countertops and stainless appliances that glisten underneath the recessed lighting with a space for a home office. Just imagine the dinner parties that will begin in the formal dining room and end in the living room in front of the beautiful fireplace for evening conversation. The top level features a spacious master suite with two mirrored closets and an ensuite with an oversized glass walk-in shower, jetted tub and double sinks. Lower level has 2 more bedrooms with brand new carpet, full bath, laundry and 2 car attached garage with built- in storage. Move-in ready and fully furnished or available vacant. Located within walking distance to acclaimed schools, parks, restaurants and Starbucks! All of this less than a few miles from the beach. Your new home awaits.