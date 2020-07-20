All apartments in Redondo Beach
Location

2000 Mathews Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the premier location of Redondo Beach, close to freeways, shops, parks and beautiful beaches. This lovely multi-level unit is TURN KEY and in MOVE-IN CONDITION. The living room boasts of high ceilings with a stacked stone designed fireplace and custom made plantation shutters. Home has been tastefully remodeled, kitchen has granite countertops, pendant lights hanging over a GE 5 burner gas stove. The kitchen opens up to a formal dining area and into a charming patio with a view of the greenway. Half bath is located on this level and overlooks the living room. On the top floor are two bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, each with their Jack and Jill sinks. One bedroom has a sizeable walk-in closet and both have direct acccess to the full bath. Downstairs you will find a two car attached garage and washer/dryer hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Mathews Avenue have any available units?
2000 Mathews Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2000 Mathews Avenue have?
Some of 2000 Mathews Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Mathews Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Mathews Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Mathews Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Mathews Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 2000 Mathews Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Mathews Avenue offers parking.
Does 2000 Mathews Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Mathews Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Mathews Avenue have a pool?
No, 2000 Mathews Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Mathews Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2000 Mathews Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Mathews Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Mathews Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Mathews Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Mathews Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
