2000 Mathews Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the premier location of Redondo Beach, close to freeways, shops, parks and beautiful beaches. This lovely multi-level unit is TURN KEY and in MOVE-IN CONDITION. The living room boasts of high ceilings with a stacked stone designed fireplace and custom made plantation shutters. Home has been tastefully remodeled, kitchen has granite countertops, pendant lights hanging over a GE 5 burner gas stove. The kitchen opens up to a formal dining area and into a charming patio with a view of the greenway. Half bath is located on this level and overlooks the living room. On the top floor are two bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, each with their Jack and Jill sinks. One bedroom has a sizeable walk-in closet and both have direct acccess to the full bath. Downstairs you will find a two car attached garage and washer/dryer hookups.