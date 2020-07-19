Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1919 Robinson St Available 04/20/19 Beautiful Single Family 3bd/2ba in a Large Corner Lot - Eaay to show with short notice.

Quality 3bd/2ba single family home in a large corner lot around 1450 sqft with central AC and heating, private backyard, deck, BBQ, fenced front yard, fully equipped kitchen appliances and washer and dryer on site. nice 2 car garage plus 1 large parking space, and ample street parking.

Master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom; 2 bedrooms with hall bathroom in middle, large living room, kitchen with granite counter, outdoor deck steps away from kitchen and living room and outdoor BBQ, recessed lighting, quality hardwood and tile floor throughout.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing* Prices and Availability Subject to Change

Flexible showing with short notice.



(RLNE4298010)