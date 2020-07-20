1918 Ruhland Avenue

Amenities

Remodeled North Redondo Beach home with all upgraded finishes.

Downstairs floor plan is open to living room, dining, and kitchen. Stone fireplace in living room. Built in Bar open to all areas, great for entertaining.

Chef’s Kitchen with upgraded appliances- 6 burner gas stove, 2 drawer stacked dishwasher which makes doing small loads quick and easy, larg side by side refrigerator, and large microwave/convection oven.

Large beautifully renovated back yard is off the living room/kitchen - new wood decking that leads to turf grass area with new plantings. Bulb string lights above.

Upstairs floor plan consist of large 2nd living room/game room/mancave area with stone fireplace and built in wet bar with sink and refrigerator.

Upstairs bedrooms are large with high vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has a gorgeous en suite with marble through-out, double vanity, a large walk in shower with rain head fixture, and a built-in makeup vanity area. The Master also has a large walk in closet with custom shelving, drawers, and shoe rack.

Large Balcony off the Master Bedroom and 2nd Living Room- offers amazing views.

Separate Laundry room upstairs near bedrooms.

Great Closets and Storage through-out - 2 large closets on main level, large closet on 2nd floor, and additional storage in attic

Great neighborhood, family friendly and close to lots of great parks, grocery stores, and restaurants.