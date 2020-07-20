All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 1918 Ruhland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
1918 Ruhland Avenue
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:43 AM

1918 Ruhland Avenue

1918 Ruhland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1918 Ruhland Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
Remodeled North Redondo Beach home with all upgraded finishes.
Downstairs floor plan is open to living room, dining, and kitchen. Stone fireplace in living room. Built in Bar open to all areas, great for entertaining.
Chef’s Kitchen with upgraded appliances- 6 burner gas stove, 2 drawer stacked dishwasher which makes doing small loads quick and easy, larg side by side refrigerator, and large microwave/convection oven.
Large beautifully renovated back yard is off the living room/kitchen - new wood decking that leads to turf grass area with new plantings. Bulb string lights above.
Upstairs floor plan consist of large 2nd living room/game room/mancave area with stone fireplace and built in wet bar with sink and refrigerator.
Upstairs bedrooms are large with high vaulted ceilings. The master bedroom has a gorgeous en suite with marble through-out, double vanity, a large walk in shower with rain head fixture, and a built-in makeup vanity area. The Master also has a large walk in closet with custom shelving, drawers, and shoe rack.
Large Balcony off the Master Bedroom and 2nd Living Room- offers amazing views.
Separate Laundry room upstairs near bedrooms.
Great Closets and Storage through-out - 2 large closets on main level, large closet on 2nd floor, and additional storage in attic
Great neighborhood, family friendly and close to lots of great parks, grocery stores, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Ruhland Avenue have any available units?
1918 Ruhland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1918 Ruhland Avenue have?
Some of 1918 Ruhland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Ruhland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Ruhland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Ruhland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1918 Ruhland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1918 Ruhland Avenue offer parking?
No, 1918 Ruhland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1918 Ruhland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Ruhland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Ruhland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1918 Ruhland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Ruhland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1918 Ruhland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Ruhland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 Ruhland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 Ruhland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 Ruhland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles