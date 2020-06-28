1918 HARRIMAN Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Spanish Style townhome located in desirable Redondo Beach.Enter to flowing tile and distressed wood floors. Spacious open floor plan with arched doorways and high ceilings.Kitchen features custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, built in coffee maker, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, center island with breakfast bar. Dining room is situated off the kitchen and opens to the living room with 10' ceilings, fireplace and sliding doors that open to the private patio and yard.?Wood stairs with decorative tile and iron handrails leads to upstairs living quarters. All bedrooms are located upstairs and offer carpet flooring. Luxury master suite is complete with fireplace, his & hers closet, oversized shower, soaking tub and skylight. Laundry/utility room is also located on the upper level.Great location close to all: shops, restaurants, parks.