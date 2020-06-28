All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
1918 HARRIMAN Lane
1918 HARRIMAN Lane

1918 Harriman Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1918 Harriman Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Spanish Style townhome located in desirable Redondo Beach.Enter to flowing tile and distressed wood floors. Spacious open floor plan with arched doorways and high ceilings.Kitchen features custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, built in coffee maker, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, center island with breakfast bar. Dining room is situated off the kitchen and opens to the living room with 10' ceilings, fireplace and sliding doors that open to the private patio and yard.?Wood stairs with decorative tile and iron handrails leads to upstairs living quarters. All bedrooms are located upstairs and offer carpet flooring. Luxury master suite is complete with fireplace, his & hers closet, oversized shower, soaking tub and skylight. Laundry/utility room is also located on the upper level.Great location close to all: shops, restaurants, parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 HARRIMAN Lane have any available units?
1918 HARRIMAN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1918 HARRIMAN Lane have?
Some of 1918 HARRIMAN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 HARRIMAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1918 HARRIMAN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 HARRIMAN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1918 HARRIMAN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1918 HARRIMAN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1918 HARRIMAN Lane offers parking.
Does 1918 HARRIMAN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 HARRIMAN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 HARRIMAN Lane have a pool?
No, 1918 HARRIMAN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1918 HARRIMAN Lane have accessible units?
No, 1918 HARRIMAN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 HARRIMAN Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 HARRIMAN Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 HARRIMAN Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 HARRIMAN Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
