Redondo Beach, CA
1903 Curtis Avenue
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:26 AM

1903 Curtis Avenue

1903 Curtis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1903 Curtis Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful ranch style home has just been renovated to the highest level with a gourmet kitchen including high end appliances. 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, perfect for a family or someone looking to move to the beach area. House is now approximately 1511 sq ft (btv) with a large landscaped front yard that wraps around to side and back yard. Perfect for entertaining and play dates, offering a great indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Michelangelo hardwood floors throughout and beautiful beamed ceiling in the living room highlight the attention to detail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Curtis Avenue have any available units?
1903 Curtis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1903 Curtis Avenue have?
Some of 1903 Curtis Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 Curtis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Curtis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Curtis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1903 Curtis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1903 Curtis Avenue offer parking?
No, 1903 Curtis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1903 Curtis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 Curtis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Curtis Avenue have a pool?
No, 1903 Curtis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1903 Curtis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1903 Curtis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Curtis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 Curtis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1903 Curtis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1903 Curtis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
