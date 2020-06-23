1809 Kingsdale Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newly updated, charming home in Redondo Beach close to everything!! - Amazing opportunity to live in Redondo Beach in a beautifully updated, single family residence with a 2 car detached garage and nice sized back yard, close to shopping, fabulous schools, the beach and the freeway!! This lovely home includes an elegant, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, espresso colored cabinets and tile flooring, a spacious dining area, and a bright living room. perfect for family gatherings. Both bathrooms are updated with custom tile work and classy appointments. Additional features include gleaming hardwood floors, an enclosed porch/laundry area, dual pane windows, long driveway for extra parking and much. much more!!



