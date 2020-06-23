All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

1809 Kingsdale Ave

1809 Kingsdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Kingsdale Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly updated, charming home in Redondo Beach close to everything!! - Amazing opportunity to live in Redondo Beach in a beautifully updated, single family residence with a 2 car detached garage and nice sized back yard, close to shopping, fabulous schools, the beach and the freeway!! This lovely home includes an elegant, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, espresso colored cabinets and tile flooring, a spacious dining area, and a bright living room. perfect for family gatherings. Both bathrooms are updated with custom tile work and classy appointments. Additional features include gleaming hardwood floors, an enclosed porch/laundry area, dual pane windows, long driveway for extra parking and much. much more!!

(RLNE4620219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Kingsdale Ave have any available units?
1809 Kingsdale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1809 Kingsdale Ave have?
Some of 1809 Kingsdale Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Kingsdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Kingsdale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Kingsdale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Kingsdale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Kingsdale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Kingsdale Ave offers parking.
Does 1809 Kingsdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Kingsdale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Kingsdale Ave have a pool?
No, 1809 Kingsdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Kingsdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 1809 Kingsdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Kingsdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 Kingsdale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Kingsdale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 Kingsdale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
