Redondo Beach, CA
1751 Wollacott Street
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:14 PM

1751 Wollacott Street

1751 Wollacott Street · No Longer Available
Location

1751 Wollacott Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This newly remolded sparkling clean home is located in the highly sought after Golden Hills area of North Redondo Beach. Inspired by ocean breezes, the color scheme brings solace to a hectic day. Add in the abundance of outside living spaces coupled with a spacious open floor plan and you have a recipe for entertaining get-togethers. Yet for those who need a little alone time, there are plenty of private areas to claim your space. The bonus/family room leads out to a private back yard patio and the generous master suite has its own breezy deck with mountain and city views and a gorgeous newly remodeled bathroom. The other two ample bedrooms share an updated Jack-and-Jill bath. All three bedrooms, on the same level, are appointed with ceiling fans and sizable closets. The main living area features a huge open floor plan, enormous balcony, appealing scratch and water-resistant laminate floors, fireplace, ½ bath, and private den/office/family room. The new inviting kitchen includes all major appliances plus wine fridge and comes complete with a convenient breakfast bar and elegant new quartz counters. Move in ready, great schools, and central location make this home a very enticing place to live. And even better, furry friends are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1751 Wollacott Street have any available units?
1751 Wollacott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1751 Wollacott Street have?
Some of 1751 Wollacott Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1751 Wollacott Street currently offering any rent specials?
1751 Wollacott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1751 Wollacott Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1751 Wollacott Street is pet friendly.
Does 1751 Wollacott Street offer parking?
Yes, 1751 Wollacott Street offers parking.
Does 1751 Wollacott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1751 Wollacott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1751 Wollacott Street have a pool?
No, 1751 Wollacott Street does not have a pool.
Does 1751 Wollacott Street have accessible units?
No, 1751 Wollacott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1751 Wollacott Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1751 Wollacott Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1751 Wollacott Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1751 Wollacott Street does not have units with air conditioning.
