1751 Wollacott Street

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This newly remolded sparkling clean home is located in the highly sought after Golden Hills area of North Redondo Beach. Inspired by ocean breezes, the color scheme brings solace to a hectic day. Add in the abundance of outside living spaces coupled with a spacious open floor plan and you have a recipe for entertaining get-togethers. Yet for those who need a little alone time, there are plenty of private areas to claim your space. The bonus/family room leads out to a private back yard patio and the generous master suite has its own breezy deck with mountain and city views and a gorgeous newly remodeled bathroom. The other two ample bedrooms share an updated Jack-and-Jill bath. All three bedrooms, on the same level, are appointed with ceiling fans and sizable closets. The main living area features a huge open floor plan, enormous balcony, appealing scratch and water-resistant laminate floors, fireplace, ½ bath, and private den/office/family room. The new inviting kitchen includes all major appliances plus wine fridge and comes complete with a convenient breakfast bar and elegant new quartz counters. Move in ready, great schools, and central location make this home a very enticing place to live. And even better, furry friends are welcome!