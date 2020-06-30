1739 Axenty Way

Amenities

on-site laundry garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Single family home near MB Mira Costa High School. Located on a quite one-way street. Freshly painted. The living level of this home features a living room, a separate family room, and dining area. Just off the kitchen is the convenient laundry facilities and the powder room. The family room opens to a fenced backyard hardscaped for easy maintenance. This area is perfect for BBQ's or dining al fresco. All bedrooms are on the second floor as well as the full bath. Also upstairs is a nook area perfect for small office or homework station. Single car garage with ample driveway space for 2 cars.