1739 Axenty Way, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Single family home near MB Mira Costa High School. Located on a quite one-way street. Freshly painted. The living level of this home features a living room, a separate family room, and dining area. Just off the kitchen is the convenient laundry facilities and the powder room. The family room opens to a fenced backyard hardscaped for easy maintenance. This area is perfect for BBQ's or dining al fresco. All bedrooms are on the second floor as well as the full bath. Also upstairs is a nook area perfect for small office or homework station. Single car garage with ample driveway space for 2 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 Axenty Way have any available units?
1739 Axenty Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
Is 1739 Axenty Way currently offering any rent specials?
1739 Axenty Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 Axenty Way pet-friendly?
No, 1739 Axenty Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1739 Axenty Way offer parking?
Yes, 1739 Axenty Way offers parking.
Does 1739 Axenty Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 Axenty Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 Axenty Way have a pool?
No, 1739 Axenty Way does not have a pool.
Does 1739 Axenty Way have accessible units?
No, 1739 Axenty Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 Axenty Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1739 Axenty Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1739 Axenty Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1739 Axenty Way does not have units with air conditioning.
