1735 Axenty Way

Located in the highly desired Golden Hills area of Redondo Beach. This single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, an open living area with a large front deck overlooking the neighborhood, perfect for outdoor entertaining. The backyard is nicely landscaped and private. It has an attached 2-car garage with lots of bonus storage space, along with 2 additional parking spots in the driveway. Axenty is a one-way street with minimal traffic that is located close to restaurants, cafes, grocery stores, gyms and so much more.