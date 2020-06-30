All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

1735 Axenty Way

1735 South Axenty Way · No Longer Available
Location

1735 South Axenty Way, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the highly desired Golden Hills area of Redondo Beach. This single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, an open living area with a large front deck overlooking the neighborhood, perfect for outdoor entertaining. The backyard is nicely landscaped and private. It has an attached 2-car garage with lots of bonus storage space, along with 2 additional parking spots in the driveway. Axenty is a one-way street with minimal traffic that is located close to restaurants, cafes, grocery stores, gyms and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Axenty Way have any available units?
1735 Axenty Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
Is 1735 Axenty Way currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Axenty Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Axenty Way pet-friendly?
No, 1735 Axenty Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1735 Axenty Way offer parking?
Yes, 1735 Axenty Way offers parking.
Does 1735 Axenty Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 Axenty Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Axenty Way have a pool?
No, 1735 Axenty Way does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Axenty Way have accessible units?
No, 1735 Axenty Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Axenty Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 Axenty Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1735 Axenty Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1735 Axenty Way does not have units with air conditioning.

