Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1731 Aviation Blvd

1731 Aviation Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1731 Aviation Blvd, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
courtyard
parking
garage
4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath upscale condo for rent - Please contact Daisy at 310.370.1454 for showings.
Situated about a mile from the beach, this upscale 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath multilevel condominium offers an inviting and open floor plan with a Mediterranean style courtyard. Living space is 2100 sq ft with a nice sized yard and lanai. The condo boasts hardwood floors, solid granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, dual paned windows, washer/ dryer, air conditioning and yes...a 2 car private garage. Aviation Villas are located on the corner of Aviation and Artesia. 10 minutes to LAX, 5 minutes to the beach and freeways... this "Gateway to Redondo Beach" is perfect for those desiring designer finishes and a little more warmth, comfort and style than the standard condominium.
Amenities Include:
Handcrafted iron work throughout
Hand painted Spanish tiles throughout exterior courtyard
Blown glass with decorative iron work on exterior lighting
Solid granite counter tops and back splashes throughout kitchens
Sold travertine counter tops in all bathrooms
Solid travertine surrounds the fireplaces
Travertine tiles in bathrooms and kitchen floor
American cherry hardwood floors and hand rails in a natural finish
All cabinetry is solid maple wood in a natural finish
Stainless steel appliances
Designer interior lighting
Crown molding
Brushed nickel faucets an accessories
Carpeted bedrooms
Secure, gated community feel
Great storage for each unit
Access to common rotunda area
Easy access to freeway
A/C
Some bedrooms with private balconies
Alarm systems
Pets allowed with additional pet rent and deposit

(RLNE2500744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 Aviation Blvd have any available units?
1731 Aviation Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1731 Aviation Blvd have?
Some of 1731 Aviation Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 Aviation Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1731 Aviation Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 Aviation Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1731 Aviation Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1731 Aviation Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1731 Aviation Blvd offers parking.
Does 1731 Aviation Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1731 Aviation Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 Aviation Blvd have a pool?
No, 1731 Aviation Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1731 Aviation Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1731 Aviation Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 Aviation Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1731 Aviation Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1731 Aviation Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1731 Aviation Blvd has units with air conditioning.

