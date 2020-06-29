1731 Aviation Blvd

Amenities

4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath upscale condo for rent - Please contact Daisy at 310.370.1454 for showings.

Situated about a mile from the beach, this upscale 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath multilevel condominium offers an inviting and open floor plan with a Mediterranean style courtyard. Living space is 2100 sq ft with a nice sized yard and lanai. The condo boasts hardwood floors, solid granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, dual paned windows, washer/ dryer, air conditioning and yes...a 2 car private garage. Aviation Villas are located on the corner of Aviation and Artesia. 10 minutes to LAX, 5 minutes to the beach and freeways... this "Gateway to Redondo Beach" is perfect for those desiring designer finishes and a little more warmth, comfort and style than the standard condominium.

Amenities Include:

Handcrafted iron work throughout

Hand painted Spanish tiles throughout exterior courtyard

Blown glass with decorative iron work on exterior lighting

Solid granite counter tops and back splashes throughout kitchens

Sold travertine counter tops in all bathrooms

Solid travertine surrounds the fireplaces

Travertine tiles in bathrooms and kitchen floor

American cherry hardwood floors and hand rails in a natural finish

All cabinetry is solid maple wood in a natural finish

Stainless steel appliances

Designer interior lighting

Crown molding

Brushed nickel faucets an accessories

Carpeted bedrooms

Secure, gated community feel

Great storage for each unit

Access to common rotunda area

Easy access to freeway

A/C

Some bedrooms with private balconies

Alarm systems

Pets allowed with additional pet rent and deposit



