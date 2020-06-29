1731 Aviation Blvd

Amenities
4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath upscale condo for rent - Please contact Daisy at 310.370.1454 for showings.
Situated about a mile from the beach, this upscale 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath multilevel condominium offers an inviting and open floor plan with a Mediterranean style courtyard. Living space is 2100 sq ft with a nice sized yard and lanai. The condo boasts hardwood floors, solid granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, dual paned windows, washer/ dryer, air conditioning and yes...a 2 car private garage. Aviation Villas are located on the corner of Aviation and Artesia. 10 minutes to LAX, 5 minutes to the beach and freeways... this "Gateway to Redondo Beach" is perfect for those desiring designer finishes and a little more warmth, comfort and style than the standard condominium.
Amenities Include:
Handcrafted iron work throughout
Hand painted Spanish tiles throughout exterior courtyard
Blown glass with decorative iron work on exterior lighting
Solid granite counter tops and back splashes throughout kitchens
Sold travertine counter tops in all bathrooms
Solid travertine surrounds the fireplaces
Travertine tiles in bathrooms and kitchen floor
American cherry hardwood floors and hand rails in a natural finish
All cabinetry is solid maple wood in a natural finish
Stainless steel appliances
Designer interior lighting
Crown molding
Brushed nickel faucets an accessories
Carpeted bedrooms
Secure, gated community feel
Great storage for each unit
Access to common rotunda area
Easy access to freeway
A/C
Some bedrooms with private balconies
Alarm systems
Pets allowed with additional pet rent and deposit
(RLNE2500744)