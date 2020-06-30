All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:17 PM

1718 Harriman Lane

1718 Harriman Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1718 Harriman Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WOW! Come check out this 4 BD 2.5 BA home in the heart of Redondo Beach! Enjoy the new paint and new carpet throughout the home. Walk into a spacious living room with gorgeous wood floors, a majestic fireplace, and large windows for an abundance of natural light. Transition into the fully-equipped open kitchen and discover granite counters, handsome wood cabinets, and all stainless steel appliances including a microwave, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Upstairs, admire the vaulted ceilings, bedrooms with mirrored closets, incredible bathrooms, and designated laundry room. Master bedroom has its own private fireplace, walk-in closet, and a enviable en-suite bathroom with soaking tub, glass shower, and double-sink with built-in vanity counter. Enjoy a harmonious view of the park from the second-floor balcony, located directed across the street. 2-car attached garage included. Convenient to General Eaton Parkette, Pacific Coast Highway, Jefferson Elementary School, South Bay Galleria, Pursue Coffee, food, shopping, and more! Only 2 miles to the BEACH! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 Harriman Lane have any available units?
1718 Harriman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1718 Harriman Lane have?
Some of 1718 Harriman Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 Harriman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Harriman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 Harriman Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1718 Harriman Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1718 Harriman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1718 Harriman Lane offers parking.
Does 1718 Harriman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 Harriman Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 Harriman Lane have a pool?
No, 1718 Harriman Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1718 Harriman Lane have accessible units?
No, 1718 Harriman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 Harriman Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 Harriman Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1718 Harriman Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1718 Harriman Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

