1718 Harriman Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

WOW! Come check out this 4 BD 2.5 BA home in the heart of Redondo Beach! Enjoy the new paint and new carpet throughout the home. Walk into a spacious living room with gorgeous wood floors, a majestic fireplace, and large windows for an abundance of natural light. Transition into the fully-equipped open kitchen and discover granite counters, handsome wood cabinets, and all stainless steel appliances including a microwave, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Upstairs, admire the vaulted ceilings, bedrooms with mirrored closets, incredible bathrooms, and designated laundry room. Master bedroom has its own private fireplace, walk-in closet, and a enviable en-suite bathroom with soaking tub, glass shower, and double-sink with built-in vanity counter. Enjoy a harmonious view of the park from the second-floor balcony, located directed across the street. 2-car attached garage included. Convenient to General Eaton Parkette, Pacific Coast Highway, Jefferson Elementary School, South Bay Galleria, Pursue Coffee, food, shopping, and more! Only 2 miles to the BEACH! Schedule a showing today!