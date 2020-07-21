All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

1716 Van Horne Lane

1716 Van Horne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1716 Van Horne Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Redondo Beach Home Rental! - This charming Redondo Beach home is located on a quiet street, not far from Dominguez Park. This perfect rental is a two-story home with a two-car garage. The living room, kitchen and full bathroom are on the ground floor which lead out to a private, fenced patio area that has a rosh bush, lemon tree, and apricot tree. The second floor area has three-bedrooms and a full bath. A large patio area is located off the main bedroom that has expansive views of the neighborhood. The home has hardwood, tile and carpeted flooring, central heating, ceiling fans, double pane windows, washer/dyer and recessed lighting. The kitchen has a refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Utilities are not included in rent. Lease term is 12-months. Small dog and cat may be allowed providing the completion and approval of a pet appliction. Pets must be licensed and vaccinated.

You will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is situated just north of a main thoroughfare (190th Street). The Redondo Beach City School District receives high praise for the quality of its education. In addition, nearby the Pacific Ocean is only 1 mile to the west.

(RLNE5087766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Van Horne Lane have any available units?
1716 Van Horne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1716 Van Horne Lane have?
Some of 1716 Van Horne Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Van Horne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Van Horne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Van Horne Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 Van Horne Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1716 Van Horne Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1716 Van Horne Lane offers parking.
Does 1716 Van Horne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Van Horne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Van Horne Lane have a pool?
No, 1716 Van Horne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Van Horne Lane have accessible units?
No, 1716 Van Horne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Van Horne Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 Van Horne Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 Van Horne Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 Van Horne Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
