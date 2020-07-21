1716 Van Horne Lane

Amenities

Charming Redondo Beach Home Rental! - This charming Redondo Beach home is located on a quiet street, not far from Dominguez Park. This perfect rental is a two-story home with a two-car garage. The living room, kitchen and full bathroom are on the ground floor which lead out to a private, fenced patio area that has a rosh bush, lemon tree, and apricot tree. The second floor area has three-bedrooms and a full bath. A large patio area is located off the main bedroom that has expansive views of the neighborhood. The home has hardwood, tile and carpeted flooring, central heating, ceiling fans, double pane windows, washer/dyer and recessed lighting. The kitchen has a refrigerator, oven/stove, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Utilities are not included in rent. Lease term is 12-months. Small dog and cat may be allowed providing the completion and approval of a pet appliction. Pets must be licensed and vaccinated.



You will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is situated just north of a main thoroughfare (190th Street). The Redondo Beach City School District receives high praise for the quality of its education. In addition, nearby the Pacific Ocean is only 1 mile to the west.



