Redondo Beach, CA
1715 Herrin Street
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:06 AM

1715 Herrin Street

1715 Herrin Street
Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

1715 Herrin Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Freestanding Single Family Home located in North Redondo’s Golden Hills neighborhood blocks from Hermosa Beach and Aviation Blvd with easy access to freeways. This three bedroom two bathroom bright and airy open concept home has been recently remodeled with new wood floors, roof, water pressure regulator, skylights, and a full kitchen remodel with stainless steel appliances and wine fridge! The main living area, kitchen, and master bedroom with ensuite bathroom are all located on the top level of the home. Guest bedroom, full bathroom, and second master suite are located on the first level with easy access to the laundry area and direct access to the 2 car garage with additional storage space. The backyard area is paved with travertine and is ideal for BBQ’s and entertainment. The lease will be available on August 7th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Herrin Street have any available units?
1715 Herrin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1715 Herrin Street have?
Some of 1715 Herrin Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Herrin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Herrin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Herrin Street pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Herrin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1715 Herrin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Herrin Street offers parking.
Does 1715 Herrin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Herrin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Herrin Street have a pool?
No, 1715 Herrin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Herrin Street have accessible units?
No, 1715 Herrin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Herrin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Herrin Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 Herrin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 Herrin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
