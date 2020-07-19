1715 Herrin Street

Amenities

Freestanding Single Family Home located in North Redondo’s Golden Hills neighborhood blocks from Hermosa Beach and Aviation Blvd with easy access to freeways. This three bedroom two bathroom bright and airy open concept home has been recently remodeled with new wood floors, roof, water pressure regulator, skylights, and a full kitchen remodel with stainless steel appliances and wine fridge! The main living area, kitchen, and master bedroom with ensuite bathroom are all located on the top level of the home. Guest bedroom, full bathroom, and second master suite are located on the first level with easy access to the laundry area and direct access to the 2 car garage with additional storage space. The backyard area is paved with travertine and is ideal for BBQ’s and entertainment. The lease will be available on August 7th.