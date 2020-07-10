All apartments in Redondo Beach
1713 Wollacott Street

1713 Wollacott Street · No Longer Available
Location

1713 Wollacott Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home in Redondo Beach! Located in the Golden Hills section, this cottage features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Beautiful drought-resistance landscaping welcomes you! Open living room leads into the kitchen/dining room. Kitchen features new stainless-steel appliances, including a gas stove and a refrigerator. Limestone tile and real bamboo flooring throughout, no carpet! The attached 1-car garage features a laundry area (washer/dryer included), and plenty of extra storage. Private rear yard/patio, with a hibiscus tree. Private driveway and wall AC, too! Just minutes to the beaches, shopping & dining and great schools! Easy access to the 405 and LAX! Gardner included. Pet-friendly, with additional deposit. NOTE: pictures were taken prior to current tenants moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Wollacott Street have any available units?
1713 Wollacott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1713 Wollacott Street have?
Some of 1713 Wollacott Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Wollacott Street currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Wollacott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Wollacott Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1713 Wollacott Street is pet friendly.
Does 1713 Wollacott Street offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Wollacott Street offers parking.
Does 1713 Wollacott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1713 Wollacott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Wollacott Street have a pool?
No, 1713 Wollacott Street does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Wollacott Street have accessible units?
No, 1713 Wollacott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Wollacott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 Wollacott Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 Wollacott Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1713 Wollacott Street has units with air conditioning.

