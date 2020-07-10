1713 Wollacott Street

Amenities
Welcome to your new home in Redondo Beach! Located in the Golden Hills section, this cottage features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Beautiful drought-resistance landscaping welcomes you! Open living room leads into the kitchen/dining room. Kitchen features new stainless-steel appliances, including a gas stove and a refrigerator. Limestone tile and real bamboo flooring throughout, no carpet! The attached 1-car garage features a laundry area (washer/dryer included), and plenty of extra storage. Private rear yard/patio, with a hibiscus tree. Private driveway and wall AC, too! Just minutes to the beaches, shopping & dining and great schools! Easy access to the 405 and LAX! Gardner included. Pet-friendly, with additional deposit. NOTE: pictures were taken prior to current tenants moving in.