1713 Wollacott Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to your new home in Redondo Beach! Located in the Golden Hills section, this cottage features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Beautiful drought-resistance landscaping welcomes you! Open living room leads into the kitchen/dining room. Kitchen features new stainless-steel appliances, including a gas stove and a refrigerator. Limestone tile and real bamboo flooring throughout, no carpet! The attached 1-car garage features a laundry area (washer/dryer included), and plenty of extra storage. Private rear yard/patio, with a hibiscus tree. Private driveway and wall AC, too! Just minutes to the beaches, shopping & dining and great schools! Easy access to the 405 and LAX! Gardner included. Pet-friendly, with additional deposit. NOTE: pictures were taken prior to current tenants moving in.