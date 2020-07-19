All apartments in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach, CA
1713 Clark Lane
1713 Clark Lane

1713 Clark Lane
Location

1713 Clark Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

Beautiful detached town home with great out door spaces! Light and bright Main living area with open floor plan, spacious kitchen with double oven, dining area with coffered ceiling detail, laundry and powder room adjacent. All bedrooms are upstairs, featuring a large master retreat with fireplace, dual vanity sinks in bath with separate shower and tub and large walk in closet. Bonus room with custom cabinetry could be used as a 4th bedroom and 2 additional spacious bedrooms have attached adjoining outdoor deck/patio. Convenient 2 car attached garage with storage. Fantastic location, minutes to the beach, shopping, world class dining and Award Winning Redondo Beach Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

