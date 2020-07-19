1713 Clark Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful detached town home with great out door spaces! Light and bright Main living area with open floor plan, spacious kitchen with double oven, dining area with coffered ceiling detail, laundry and powder room adjacent. All bedrooms are upstairs, featuring a large master retreat with fireplace, dual vanity sinks in bath with separate shower and tub and large walk in closet. Bonus room with custom cabinetry could be used as a 4th bedroom and 2 additional spacious bedrooms have attached adjoining outdoor deck/patio. Convenient 2 car attached garage with storage. Fantastic location, minutes to the beach, shopping, world class dining and Award Winning Redondo Beach Schools!