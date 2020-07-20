All apartments in Redondo Beach
Find more places like 1709 Marshallfield Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
1709 Marshallfield Lane
Last updated May 24 2019 at 7:53 PM

1709 Marshallfield Lane

1709 Marshallfield Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redondo Beach
See all
North Redondo Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1709 Marshallfield Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home located in Redondo Beach near Golden hills neighborhood and Jefferson Elementary. Two bedroom plus bonus room. Very large open living room area with fireplace and remote controlled ceiling window. kitchen equipped with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Home features beautiful vaulted ceilings and bright light fixtures. You'll fall in love with the master bedroom which includes a walk-in closet, full bath and leads to balcony. For your convenience this property includes a two car garage with washer/ dryer, plenty of cabinets and shelving for all your needs. Gardner, water and trash included in the rent. Don't miss the opportunity to rent this gorgeous home.

To view this property please register o our website www.harborpm.com or contact Gabby or Amy at the office for more information (310)831-0123.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Marshallfield Lane have any available units?
1709 Marshallfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1709 Marshallfield Lane have?
Some of 1709 Marshallfield Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Marshallfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Marshallfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Marshallfield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Marshallfield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1709 Marshallfield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Marshallfield Lane offers parking.
Does 1709 Marshallfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1709 Marshallfield Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Marshallfield Lane have a pool?
No, 1709 Marshallfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Marshallfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 1709 Marshallfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Marshallfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Marshallfield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Marshallfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Marshallfield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane
Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Similar Pages

Redondo Beach 1 BedroomsRedondo Beach 2 Bedrooms
Redondo Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRedondo Beach Apartments with Parking
Redondo Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CA
Buena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Redondo Beach
North Redondo Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles