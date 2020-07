Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

REMODELED! 4 bed / 2 bath one level single family residence in desirable Golden Hills area of Redondo Beach. Bright and Sunny great room with skylights. Master bedroom suite with fire place opens to a large private deck. Walking distance to Jefferson Elementary school and within one mile to the beach. Easy access to shops, restaurants and freeways.