Redondo Beach, CA
1701 Goodman Ave
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:01 PM

1701 Goodman Ave

1701 Goodman Avenue · (310) 532-9122 ext. 130
Location

1701 Goodman Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1701 Goodman Ave · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom House for rent! - Available Now!

Home features...

Desirable corner location provides lots of light. Open concept floor plan with Kitchen, Dining, Living and 1/2 Bath on ground floor with central air. 3 Bedrooms upstairs with extra room for large family room, office or kids play area. 2 Full baths upstairs. Master bath features a heated floor and jetted soaking tub in addition to a large walk-in shower. Large front court yard. Large 2 car garage for off street parking and storage. Beach Shower in the garage. Electricity paid by owner. 6 Month lease.

* Serene rock pond
* Fresh paint throughout
* Custom kitchen cabinets with lazy Susan
* Appliances include: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher
* Hardwood floors downstairs
* New carpet upstairs
* Spacious Master Bedroom
* Master Bath has heated floors and deep spa jet tub
* Lots of closet and storage space
* Washer/Dryer in unit
* Central A/C and Heating
* Electricity bill paid by owner
* 3 car garage

Close to 405 freeway and minutes from the beach, restaurants, shopping and local schools

Please call or text Claudia (310) 245-5734 and schedule a viewing!

***Professionally Managed by: RTI Properties, Inc.***

(RLNE5004999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Goodman Ave have any available units?
1701 Goodman Ave has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1701 Goodman Ave have?
Some of 1701 Goodman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Goodman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Goodman Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Goodman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Goodman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Goodman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Goodman Ave does offer parking.
Does 1701 Goodman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 Goodman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Goodman Ave have a pool?
No, 1701 Goodman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Goodman Ave have accessible units?
No, 1701 Goodman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Goodman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 Goodman Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Goodman Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1701 Goodman Ave has units with air conditioning.
