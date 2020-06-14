1701 Goodman Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom House for rent! - Available Now!



Home features...



Desirable corner location provides lots of light. Open concept floor plan with Kitchen, Dining, Living and 1/2 Bath on ground floor with central air. 3 Bedrooms upstairs with extra room for large family room, office or kids play area. 2 Full baths upstairs. Master bath features a heated floor and jetted soaking tub in addition to a large walk-in shower. Large front court yard. Large 2 car garage for off street parking and storage. Beach Shower in the garage. Electricity paid by owner. 6 Month lease.



* Serene rock pond

* Fresh paint throughout

* Custom kitchen cabinets with lazy Susan

* Appliances include: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher

* Hardwood floors downstairs

* New carpet upstairs

* Spacious Master Bedroom

* Master Bath has heated floors and deep spa jet tub

* Lots of closet and storage space

* Washer/Dryer in unit

* Central A/C and Heating

* Electricity bill paid by owner

* 3 car garage



Close to 405 freeway and minutes from the beach, restaurants, shopping and local schools



Please call or text Claudia (310) 245-5734 and schedule a viewing!



***Professionally Managed by: RTI Properties, Inc.***



(RLNE5004999)