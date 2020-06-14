1701 Goodman Ave

Amenities
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom House for rent! - Available Now!
Home features...
Desirable corner location provides lots of light. Open concept floor plan with Kitchen, Dining, Living and 1/2 Bath on ground floor with central air. 3 Bedrooms upstairs with extra room for large family room, office or kids play area. 2 Full baths upstairs. Master bath features a heated floor and jetted soaking tub in addition to a large walk-in shower. Large front court yard. Large 2 car garage for off street parking and storage. Beach Shower in the garage. Electricity paid by owner. 6 Month lease.
* Serene rock pond
* Fresh paint throughout
* Custom kitchen cabinets with lazy Susan
* Appliances include: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher
* Hardwood floors downstairs
* New carpet upstairs
* Spacious Master Bedroom
* Master Bath has heated floors and deep spa jet tub
* Lots of closet and storage space
* Washer/Dryer in unit
* Central A/C and Heating
* Electricity bill paid by owner
* 3 car garage
Close to 405 freeway and minutes from the beach, restaurants, shopping and local schools
Please call or text Claudia (310) 245-5734 and schedule a viewing!
***Professionally Managed by: RTI Properties, Inc.***
(RLNE5004999)