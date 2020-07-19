1605 Perkins Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous two-story, four-bedroom townhouse is the rear unit of a three-on-a-corner-lot that has direct access to the spacious attached two-car garage. The first floor features two bedrooms, laundry closet (washer and dryer with a gas hookup), full bathroom, and direct access to the garage. The first bedroom next to the entrance has two big windows to let the plenty of natural light into the room. The second bedroom has a big window and private enclosed patio.



The second floor features the third bedroom, master suite, kitchen, dining area, living room and large patio with a BBQ grill. The living room has high vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and a large sliding door to the outdoor patio. Kitchen features KitchenAid refrigerator, Whirlpool four-burner gas stovetop, dishwasher, microwave, and oven. The guest bathroom next to the kitchen is a full bath. The third bedroom has high vaulted ceilings with two large windows. Master Bedroom features two large windows, walk-in closet, additional closet, and door to the patio sharing with the living room. Luxurious Mater Bathroom has dual sinks, jetted bathtub, separate shower stall, and private water closet.



The property is conveniently located close proximity to shopping, restaurants, markets, theater, parks, Redondo Beach schools, 405fwy and only 3-miles from the beach! You will truly love to call this your home.



