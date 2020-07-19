All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1605 Perkins Lane

1605 Perkins Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Perkins Lane, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Gorgeous two-story, four-bedroom townhouse is the rear unit of a three-on-a-corner-lot that has direct access to the spacious attached two-car garage. The first floor features two bedrooms, laundry closet (washer and dryer with a gas hookup), full bathroom, and direct access to the garage. The first bedroom next to the entrance has two big windows to let the plenty of natural light into the room. The second bedroom has a big window and private enclosed patio.

The second floor features the third bedroom, master suite, kitchen, dining area, living room and large patio with a BBQ grill. The living room has high vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and a large sliding door to the outdoor patio. Kitchen features KitchenAid refrigerator, Whirlpool four-burner gas stovetop, dishwasher, microwave, and oven. The guest bathroom next to the kitchen is a full bath. The third bedroom has high vaulted ceilings with two large windows. Master Bedroom features two large windows, walk-in closet, additional closet, and door to the patio sharing with the living room. Luxurious Mater Bathroom has dual sinks, jetted bathtub, separate shower stall, and private water closet.

The property is conveniently located close proximity to shopping, restaurants, markets, theater, parks, Redondo Beach schools, 405fwy and only 3-miles from the beach! You will truly love to call this your home.

Contact Listing Agent Naomi Yamagami @310.803.7662(cell/text) for more info and to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Perkins Lane have any available units?
1605 Perkins Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1605 Perkins Lane have?
Some of 1605 Perkins Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Perkins Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Perkins Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Perkins Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1605 Perkins Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1605 Perkins Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Perkins Lane offers parking.
Does 1605 Perkins Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 Perkins Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Perkins Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1605 Perkins Lane has a pool.
Does 1605 Perkins Lane have accessible units?
No, 1605 Perkins Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Perkins Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Perkins Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 Perkins Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 Perkins Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
