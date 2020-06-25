1316 S. Helberta

Amenities

SHORT-TERM, FULLY-FURNISHED SINGLE FAMILY SOUTH REDONDO HOME, LESS THAN 1 MILE FROM BEACH.



3 month, 6 month, and 6 month lease options are available for this FURNISHED single level family home. Possibility to extend lease at the end of term.



3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathroom fully furnished house on a coveted street is walking distance to Tulita Elementary School and close to trendy dining and shops of Hollywood Riviera. This home which is set high up from the street has fresh landscaping and large picture windows in the living room allowing a tree-top view.



Newly painted interior and refinished hardwood floors in the living areas gleam in the natural sunlight. Kitchen and all bathrooms have been newly and completely remodeled. The bright master suite is a private sanctuary and features an en-suite bathroom that is a great escape after a long day. Two additional spacious bedrooms share a full bathroom and round out the main house. The newly remodeled kitchen has all new appliances and provides direct access through a slider door to the large, multi-level backyard with views of Palos Verdes. The overly large yard has a large brick patio off of the kitchen which is a wonderful place for entertaining as well as a grassy area great for a play space. Included a bbq grill and backyard patio seating. A generous detached 2 car garage is in the rear of the property and includes the washer and dryer. This homey spot is a gem and in a fabulous location where you can explore the neighborhood or catch the sunsets at the beach!



Furnishings/details:

Master Bedroom: King size bed, dresser, end table, and flat screen TV. In-suite 3/4 bathroom is newly remodeled and has stand-up bath.

2nd Bedroom: Queen size bed, dresser, flat screen TV and optional crib

3rd Bedroom: Full size bed, dresser, end table

Living Room & Dining area: Queen-sized leather bed, leather recliner, coffee table, entertainment console with large flat screen TV. Dining table seats 6.

Kitchen: All new appliances (refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher). Keurig coffee and other small appliances

2-car garage: washer and dryer included.

Backyard: BBQ, backyard dining, and bistro set.



RENT: $5800/month. Minimum 2 months. Available 5/1/2019 and maybe slightly sooner. MORE PHOTOS TO COME SOON.

6+ months is $4,800.