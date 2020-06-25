All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated September 16 2019

1316 S. Helberta

1316 South Helberta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1316 South Helberta Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
SHORT-TERM, FULLY-FURNISHED SINGLE FAMILY SOUTH REDONDO HOME, LESS THAN 1 MILE FROM BEACH.

3 month, 6 month, and 6 month lease options are available for this FURNISHED single level family home. Possibility to extend lease at the end of term.

3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathroom fully furnished house on a coveted street is walking distance to Tulita Elementary School and close to trendy dining and shops of Hollywood Riviera. This home which is set high up from the street has fresh landscaping and large picture windows in the living room allowing a tree-top view.

Newly painted interior and refinished hardwood floors in the living areas gleam in the natural sunlight. Kitchen and all bathrooms have been newly and completely remodeled. The bright master suite is a private sanctuary and features an en-suite bathroom that is a great escape after a long day. Two additional spacious bedrooms share a full bathroom and round out the main house. The newly remodeled kitchen has all new appliances and provides direct access through a slider door to the large, multi-level backyard with views of Palos Verdes. The overly large yard has a large brick patio off of the kitchen which is a wonderful place for entertaining as well as a grassy area great for a play space. Included a bbq grill and backyard patio seating. A generous detached 2 car garage is in the rear of the property and includes the washer and dryer. This homey spot is a gem and in a fabulous location where you can explore the neighborhood or catch the sunsets at the beach!

Furnishings/details:
Master Bedroom: King size bed, dresser, end table, and flat screen TV. In-suite 3/4 bathroom is newly remodeled and has stand-up bath.
2nd Bedroom: Queen size bed, dresser, flat screen TV and optional crib
3rd Bedroom: Full size bed, dresser, end table
Living Room & Dining area: Queen-sized leather bed, leather recliner, coffee table, entertainment console with large flat screen TV. Dining table seats 6.
Kitchen: All new appliances (refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher). Keurig coffee and other small appliances
2-car garage: washer and dryer included.
Backyard: BBQ, backyard dining, and bistro set.

RENT: $5800/month. Minimum 2 months. Available 5/1/2019 and maybe slightly sooner. MORE PHOTOS TO COME SOON.
6+ months is $4,800.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 S. Helberta have any available units?
1316 S. Helberta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1316 S. Helberta have?
Some of 1316 S. Helberta's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 S. Helberta currently offering any rent specials?
1316 S. Helberta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 S. Helberta pet-friendly?
No, 1316 S. Helberta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1316 S. Helberta offer parking?
Yes, 1316 S. Helberta offers parking.
Does 1316 S. Helberta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1316 S. Helberta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 S. Helberta have a pool?
No, 1316 S. Helberta does not have a pool.
Does 1316 S. Helberta have accessible units?
No, 1316 S. Helberta does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 S. Helberta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 S. Helberta has units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 S. Helberta have units with air conditioning?
No, 1316 S. Helberta does not have units with air conditioning.
