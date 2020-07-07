All apartments in Redondo Beach
130 The Village

130 The Village · No Longer Available
Location

130 The Village, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Steps from the beach and King Harbor Marina, you will find this quiet community of condos. Seascape II offers luxury gated living with a heated pool, spa, gym and sauna. The home itself is recently remodeled with an open single-level floorplan. The 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are generously sized and complete with ceiling fans and plantation shutters. The Master suite also offers a spacious walk-in closet, dual sink vanity area, soaking tub plus separate shower. The luxurious living space features rich, wide-plank hardwood flooring and an incredible chiseled marble stone fireplace focal point. Bright and beachy, the upgraded kitchen boasts granite slab countertops, sea glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, fresh white cabinetry, even a washer and dryer. The kitchen bar seating flows to the dining room which is open to the living room. 2 sets of glass doors bring the outside in while connecting the generous wraparound deck, ideal for entertaining or peaceful personal enjoyment. This condo overlooks peaceful parkland and grassy rolling hills with trees. Ease of access to the elevator down to 2 dedicated parking spaces and out to all the best of beach living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 The Village have any available units?
130 The Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 130 The Village have?
Some of 130 The Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 The Village currently offering any rent specials?
130 The Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 The Village pet-friendly?
No, 130 The Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 130 The Village offer parking?
Yes, 130 The Village offers parking.
Does 130 The Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 The Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 The Village have a pool?
Yes, 130 The Village has a pool.
Does 130 The Village have accessible units?
No, 130 The Village does not have accessible units.
Does 130 The Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 The Village has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 The Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 The Village does not have units with air conditioning.

