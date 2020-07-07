130 The Village

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool hot tub sauna

Steps from the beach and King Harbor Marina, you will find this quiet community of condos. Seascape II offers luxury gated living with a heated pool, spa, gym and sauna. The home itself is recently remodeled with an open single-level floorplan. The 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are generously sized and complete with ceiling fans and plantation shutters. The Master suite also offers a spacious walk-in closet, dual sink vanity area, soaking tub plus separate shower. The luxurious living space features rich, wide-plank hardwood flooring and an incredible chiseled marble stone fireplace focal point. Bright and beachy, the upgraded kitchen boasts granite slab countertops, sea glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, fresh white cabinetry, even a washer and dryer. The kitchen bar seating flows to the dining room which is open to the living room. 2 sets of glass doors bring the outside in while connecting the generous wraparound deck, ideal for entertaining or peaceful personal enjoyment. This condo overlooks peaceful parkland and grassy rolling hills with trees. Ease of access to the elevator down to 2 dedicated parking spaces and out to all the best of beach living!