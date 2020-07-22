All apartments in Redondo Beach
Home
/
Redondo Beach, CA
/
123 S Guadalupe Avenue
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:09 AM

123 S Guadalupe Avenue

123 South Guadalupe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

123 South Guadalupe Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL OCEAN VIEW Tuscan-Villa Style like new detached Townhome (middle unit), built in 2011. Fantastic 3-story floor plan, approximately 2,200sf, with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and an oversized two-car garage. Additional den/loft on third story with panoramic ocean views. Large outdoor deck with covered sitting area WITH FIREPLACE which can be viewed from the inside and out! Second level features a wide open floor plan with private balcony, living room with fireplace, and dining room which also capture the beautiful views. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with commercial grade stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Granite counters also in powder bath and master bath. Beautiful custom hand-distressed Hickory Pecan hardwood floors throughout entry and 2nd level living area. Master suite with balcony, spa tub and his and hers closets. Custom wrought iron railings and accents inside and out. Driveway showcases beautiful random-stone stamped pattern and the exterior of the building features beautiful custom stone work. Hookups for gas washer/dryer. Proximity to ocean provides this home with refreshing sea breezes. This is truly a fantastic family home located near parks, restaurants, stores and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 S Guadalupe Avenue have any available units?
123 S Guadalupe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 123 S Guadalupe Avenue have?
Some of 123 S Guadalupe Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 S Guadalupe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
123 S Guadalupe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 S Guadalupe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 123 S Guadalupe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 123 S Guadalupe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 123 S Guadalupe Avenue offers parking.
Does 123 S Guadalupe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 S Guadalupe Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 S Guadalupe Avenue have a pool?
No, 123 S Guadalupe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 123 S Guadalupe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 123 S Guadalupe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 123 S Guadalupe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 S Guadalupe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 S Guadalupe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 S Guadalupe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
