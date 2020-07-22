123 S Guadalupe Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

BEAUTIFUL OCEAN VIEW Tuscan-Villa Style like new detached Townhome (middle unit), built in 2011. Fantastic 3-story floor plan, approximately 2,200sf, with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and an oversized two-car garage. Additional den/loft on third story with panoramic ocean views. Large outdoor deck with covered sitting area WITH FIREPLACE which can be viewed from the inside and out! Second level features a wide open floor plan with private balcony, living room with fireplace, and dining room which also capture the beautiful views. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with commercial grade stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Granite counters also in powder bath and master bath. Beautiful custom hand-distressed Hickory Pecan hardwood floors throughout entry and 2nd level living area. Master suite with balcony, spa tub and his and hers closets. Custom wrought iron railings and accents inside and out. Driveway showcases beautiful random-stone stamped pattern and the exterior of the building features beautiful custom stone work. Hookups for gas washer/dryer. Proximity to ocean provides this home with refreshing sea breezes. This is truly a fantastic family home located near parks, restaurants, stores and beaches.