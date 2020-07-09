1213 Beryl St D

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Sparkling renovated 2B/2Ba in So. Redondo Beach. - Property Id: 279710



Brand new interiors. Custom maple cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel stove and dishwasher. Modern white on white decor. A lot of thought went into remodeling this apartment. Upper rear unit is quiet. Respectful long term residents. Last vacancy 7.5 years ago. Walking close to everything. 2 minutes to Vons Market, 10 minutes to Wholefoods. 15 minutes to beach, pier, bike paths, restaurants. Single enclosed private garage, shared laundry just below stairs, limited access courtyard entrance. Contact me for videos posted on Instagram, or schedule an appointment to personally see the apartment. **Please wear a mask** Thanks

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279710

Property Id 279710



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5782518)