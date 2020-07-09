All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1213 Beryl St D

1213 Beryl Street · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Beryl Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
South Redondo Beach

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Sparkling renovated 2B/2Ba in So. Redondo Beach. - Property Id: 279710

Brand new interiors. Custom maple cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel stove and dishwasher. Modern white on white decor. A lot of thought went into remodeling this apartment. Upper rear unit is quiet. Respectful long term residents. Last vacancy 7.5 years ago. Walking close to everything. 2 minutes to Vons Market, 10 minutes to Wholefoods. 15 minutes to beach, pier, bike paths, restaurants. Single enclosed private garage, shared laundry just below stairs, limited access courtyard entrance. Contact me for videos posted on Instagram, or schedule an appointment to personally see the apartment. **Please wear a mask** Thanks
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279710
Property Id 279710

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5782518)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Beryl St D have any available units?
1213 Beryl St D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1213 Beryl St D have?
Some of 1213 Beryl St D's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Beryl St D currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Beryl St D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Beryl St D pet-friendly?
No, 1213 Beryl St D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redondo Beach.
Does 1213 Beryl St D offer parking?
Yes, 1213 Beryl St D offers parking.
Does 1213 Beryl St D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 Beryl St D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Beryl St D have a pool?
No, 1213 Beryl St D does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Beryl St D have accessible units?
No, 1213 Beryl St D does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Beryl St D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 Beryl St D has units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 Beryl St D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 Beryl St D does not have units with air conditioning.

