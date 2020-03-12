All apartments in Redondo Beach
Last updated March 16 2020 at 2:05 PM

1210 Steinhart Avenue

1210 Steinhart Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Steinhart Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90278
North Redondo Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Don't miss this opportunity to live in the "Golden Hills" section of Redondo Beach! Complete with newer KitchenAid range, microwave and dishwasher. Exterior has been freshly painted, brand new roof and a recently installed energy efficient AC and heating unit. Hardwood and tile flooring, stylish archways, crown moulding, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and custom paint. Open floor plan with Family room adjoining to kitchen and dining area. Property is equipped with Frontier Fios High Speed Internet / TV (activation required), and the family room is wired for surround sound with rear speakers included. Front living room with patio, adjacent to front bedroom, could be used as a 4th bedroom, office, music studio or AV room. This wonderful home is set on a lush landscaped yard with a great outdoor living space on the backyard patio with built in BBQ and serving counter. Side by side refrigerator, Maytag front load washer and dryer included. Tankless water heater. Excellent condition throughout! Close to the beach, this home is located in a safe and friendly neighborhood with highly rated schools. Come get it before it's gone! Pets considered. Available March 1st, 2020. DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS!!! - Contact Jack Paskell - Keller Williams for showings (818) 679 5662

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Steinhart Avenue have any available units?
1210 Steinhart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redondo Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1210 Steinhart Avenue have?
Some of 1210 Steinhart Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Steinhart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Steinhart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Steinhart Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Steinhart Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Steinhart Avenue offer parking?
No, 1210 Steinhart Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Steinhart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Steinhart Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Steinhart Avenue have a pool?
No, 1210 Steinhart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Steinhart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1210 Steinhart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Steinhart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Steinhart Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Steinhart Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1210 Steinhart Avenue has units with air conditioning.
