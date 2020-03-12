1210 Steinhart Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

Don't miss this opportunity to live in the "Golden Hills" section of Redondo Beach! Complete with newer KitchenAid range, microwave and dishwasher. Exterior has been freshly painted, brand new roof and a recently installed energy efficient AC and heating unit. Hardwood and tile flooring, stylish archways, crown moulding, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and custom paint. Open floor plan with Family room adjoining to kitchen and dining area. Property is equipped with Frontier Fios High Speed Internet / TV (activation required), and the family room is wired for surround sound with rear speakers included. Front living room with patio, adjacent to front bedroom, could be used as a 4th bedroom, office, music studio or AV room. This wonderful home is set on a lush landscaped yard with a great outdoor living space on the backyard patio with built in BBQ and serving counter. Side by side refrigerator, Maytag front load washer and dryer included. Tankless water heater. Excellent condition throughout! Close to the beach, this home is located in a safe and friendly neighborhood with highly rated schools. Come get it before it's gone! Pets considered. Available March 1st, 2020. DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS!!! - Contact Jack Paskell - Keller Williams for showings (818) 679 5662